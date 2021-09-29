Festivals Oct. 1-7: Oktoberfests, Northwest Celtic Fest, Fall Fests and more

There will be plenty of polka music during Naper Settlement Oktoberfest this weekend in Naperville. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

This weekend

Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. See thousands of pumpkins throughout the zoo, along with the animals. Children's rides available for an additional fee. Plus, there are apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for purchase. Timed entry tickets required. cosleyzoo.org.

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 40 W. Higgins in South Barrington. Both locations have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See website for activity hours. Tickets are $17 on weekdays; $20 on weekends; and free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com for Pingree Grove and goebbertspumpkinfarm.com for South Barrington.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Oct. 29, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Weekend activities include a bonfire from noon to 5 p.m., animal shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., kids' crafts and hayrides for $3 per person (free for ages 1 and younger). Pumpkins will be available for purchase. Admission is $4 for residents; $4.75 for nonresidents; and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Live music, pumpkin patches, 12-acre corn maze, zip lines, rope maze challenge, slides, inflatables, tractor/hay wagon rides, petting zoo (weekends only), craft beer and wine tent, seasonal food and more. $14 weekdays; $18 weekends and holidays; and free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.org.

Chalk Howard Street: Virtually at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Featuring 3-D chalk artist Nate Baranowski, the festival will demonstrate the creation of 3-D chalk art for the virtual sessions, which will be released via Howard Street's Instagram page, @HowardStreetChicago, and will culminate in an in-person live chalk art drawing session on Saturday, Oct. 16. howardstreetchicago.com.

Octoberfest: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Civic Center Amphitheatre, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Live music, carnival, food, free car show from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, family activities, petting zoo and pony rides from 1-6 p.m. Sunday and more. Music from Midnight Rider at 7 p.m. Friday; Flock of Seagulls and The Smithereens with special guest Marshall Crenshaw at 5 p.m. Saturday; and Mellencougar at 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. rlboctoberfest.com/.

Pumpkin Patch Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3; through Oct. 17 at 7325 W. 79th St., Bridgeview. Live entertainment, pumpkin patch, corn maze, kids' haunted house, pumpkin jumpers, puppet show, magic show, petting zoo and more. $5-$10. www.pumpkinpatchfestival.com.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at various locations in Aurora. A night of art, fun, music, dance and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Autumn Fest Self-Guided Jack-O-Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. More than 50 merchants will be displaying jack-o'-lanterns outside their businesses for people to vote on their favorites in three categories. There will be a fall-themed photo op on the Kane County Courthouse front lawn. Free. facebook.com/events/s/self-guided-autumn-fest-jack-o/250963370185201.

Harmony Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Vail and Campbell streets, Arlington Heights. Live entertainment, food and drinks from local restaurants, kids' zone and more. Music from Mike & Joe at 8:30 p.m. Friday and The Sofa Kings at 6:30 p.m., Petty Kings at 7:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Arlington Heights Special Events Commission. arlingtonhcc.com.

Naper Settlement Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Traditional German food, live polka bands during the day, stein-holding contest, local and traditional Oktoberfest beer, and games and activities from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Music from the Polkaholics at 8 p.m. Friday and Freeze Dried at 5:30 p.m. and Brass From the Past at 8 p.m. Saturday. $15; $10 for kids 4-12; free for Naper Settlement members and kids 3 and younger. napersettlement.org.

Buffalo Creek Brewing will hold its Oktoberfest Oct. 1-3 in Long Grove. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

Oktoberfest at Buffalo Creek Brewing: 5 p.m. to close Friday, Oct. 1; noon to close Saturday, Oct. 2; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. German-style beer and food, music, and contests including stein holding, barrel rolling, horseshoes and bags. Festivities will be held indoors and outside on the lawn and in the biergarten and tented pavilion. All ages are welcome. Free admission. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Family-friendly shows and attractions during the daytime hours; haunted houses, scary shows and roaming monsters at night. Tickets start at $39.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Zombie Apocalypse Laser Tag: 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday in October at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Live-action Tactical Laser Tag experience set in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie outbreak has run rampant. $40. www.forgeparks.com/forge-fear.

The Ferris wheel carries riders at dusk during the 2019 Lindenfest in Lindenhurst. The 2021 fest returns Oct. 1-3. - John Starks | Staff Photographer 2019

Lindenfest: 6-midnight Friday, Oct. 1; noon to midnight Saturday, Oct. 2; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Village Hall Center, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Carnival, food, beer tent, bingo, Battle of the Bands and more. Music from Too Hype Crew at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Pino Farina Band at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday starts at Country Place and Sand Lake roads, proceeds west on Sand Lake Road and ends at Valley. Baggo tournament at noon Sunday. Free admission. lindenfest.org/.

NAMI DuPage Octoberfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Carnival rides, kids' activities, two car shows, a pancake breakfast, a wine and beer tasting, live music and more. Music from 28 Days at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rico Jams at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and The Neverly Brothers at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds support NAMI DuPage. Admission is $5; free for kids 3 and younger; free parking. Carnival mega passes cost $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. namidupage.org.

Jack O'Lantern World: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and select Wednesdays, Oct. 1-31, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Journey through 15 themed worlds of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns designed by local artists. $22 for adults, $15 for kids 3-12 Fridays through Sundays; $20 for adults, $14 for kids 3-12 Wednesdays and Thursdays. thejackolanternworld.com.

Brothers' Field Outdoor Movie Night: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Watch "The Princess Bride" on a 40-foot outdoor movie screen. $25 for a viewing square, which fits up to six people. Bring lawn chairs. www.brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Oktoberfest 5K: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 343 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Runners will navigate through downtown Long Grove and then finish at Buffalo Creek Brewing where ages 21 and older can enjoy a complimentary beer and gourmet soft pretzels at the Oktober Fest After Party. Benefits WINGS. Packet pickup 7-8 a.m. Register at allcommunityevents.com/oktoberfest5k.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Pick out a pumpkin and check out camel and pony rides, a burlap sack slide and pig races on the weekends. didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest.

District 202 Community Homecoming Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in downtown Plainfield. The annual Community Homecoming Parade. www.psd202.org/page/homecoming.

The Forge Fall Fest: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Kick off Forge Fear Month with specials on activities throughout the park such as the largest aerial challenge course in the world. Music from The Great Crusades at 5 p. m. and Soul Daddy at 6 p.m. Activities start at $15. www.forgeparks.com/forge-fear.

Holmstad Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia. Shop for handcrafted designer knits, wood and needle crafts, seasonal wreaths and ornaments, baked goods, gourmet nuts, candy, plants, jewelry, furniture, books, children's games and more. Quilt raffle. Free admission. www.covlivingholmstad.org.

Keller's Fall Festivities: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Keller's Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Includes an 8-acre corn maze, play house, rope maze, brick maze, farm animals, tire stack for climbing, old tractors, kids' play area and more. $13. www.kellersfarmstand.com.

The Shades of Autumn Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Stades Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Activities include petting zoos, hay bale climbing, a giant sandbox and a 2-acre corn maze. Tickets are $20; $15 for those 65 and older; season pass is $50. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Community Hero Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora. A free community event featuring a Touch-A-Truck with vehicles from over a dozen community organizations, an opportunity to interact with 14 community partners and 11 craft vendors, The Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board's fire sprinkler demonstration trailer, live fire demonstration at 1 p.m., food, music, a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic and more. auroraregionalfiremuseum.org.

Sugar Skull Workshops: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 2, 9 and 16, at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. Celebrate Day of the Dead by decorating a sugar skull to take home, culminating in a free community celebration on Oct. 23. Free. Registration required. waukeganparks.org/diademuertos.

A Bushel of Apples Fall Fest 2021: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food trucks, 20 beers on tap, release of A Bushel of Apples beer, family-friendly activities, fall photo booth and more. Music from Jim Green, Alex Hoffer and Erin Blanchette on Saturday and Jimmy Marquis, Willard Wilcox and Billy Nixon on Saturday. Free; benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce.

Enjoy pumpkin-themed festivities at Blackberry Farm's Pumpkin Weekends through Oct. 31. - John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2017

Blackberry Farm Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly, pumpkin-themed festivities. Admission is $8, $7 for those 65 and older. blackberryfarm.info/special-events/.

Campton Township Prairie Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Historic Corron Farm, 7N761 Corron Road, St. Charles. Various activities, tours and refreshments. Free. www.camptontownship.com.

Glenview Blocktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, along Glenview Road between Church and Pine streets, Glenview. Food and beverages including craft beer and wine for purchase. Children's area on Church Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with games, balloon artists, face-painting, and arts and crafts. Live music includes Tributosaurus playing Tom Petty at 8:30 p.m. Free general admission; VIP area is $100 for adults, $20 for kids with VIP adult from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. glenviewblocktoberfest.com.

Dancers from the Rebecca McCarthy School of Dance from Lakewood perform during a previous Northwest Celtic Fest. This year's event happens Saturday, Oct. 2, at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2018

Northwest Celtic Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Indoor, family-friendly event with live entertainment, Celtic food, children's games, a Celtic Marketplace and a craft beer tasting. New this year is a Celtic-themed "after party" at the Hideaway Brew Garden, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway. Bring a canned good item for local food pantries. Free admission and parking. facebook.com/NWCelticFest or hoffmanestates.org/celtic.

Hometown Hoedown and Fall Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Free horse-drawn hayrides from noon to 4 p.m.; free pony rides and petting zoo; $5 Cowboy Cookout from 12:30-2:30 p.m.; square dancing demonstration and lesson at 1:30 p.m.; live county music at 2:30 p.m.; kids' games and crafts; harvest photo tent; and face painting and balloon artists from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Free admission. (847) 394-8500, ext. 1002, ciezakl@cityrm.org or cityrm.org.

Infusion Festival: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Ravinia District of Highland Park, on Roger Williams Avenue, between Pleasant and Burton avenues. Family-friendly event with live music, an ax throwing truck, henna art, psychic readings, food and drinks from local and regional vendors and more. Guests can create their own beverage infusions at the Ravinia Beer Trailer's DIY infusion bar. Children will be able to infuse juices, frozen drinks and soda. Music includes Radio Free Honduras at 4 p.m., Ravinia Ramblers at 6 p.m. and Chicago Afrobeat Project at 8 p.m. www.raviniabrewing.com.

Amanda Moran and her daughters Chloe and Lucy enjoy the Paratrooper at the 2019 Lindenfest in Lindenhurst. This year's fest runs Oct. 1-3. - John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019

Autumn Equinox: 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3, at Addams/Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th St., Chicago. The revamped Spring Awakening Music Fest features more than 70 artists such as Martin Garrix, Excision, Diplo, Galantis, RL Grime and Baauer and more across five outdoor stages. Two-day general admission is $189 plus fees, $105 for Saturday GA and $99 for Sunday GA; VIP passes are available for $309 for both days, $169 for Saturday and $160 for Sunday. springawakeningfestival.com/.

Lombard Fall Fest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Lombard Common, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. Activities for all ages including games, entertainment, moon bounce, face painters, candy hunt, Boo Bingo and more. Each child can pick out a pumpkin to bring home. Puppy parade dog costume contest at 2 p.m. Bring canned and nonperishable goods to support the Lombard/Villa Park Food Pantry. lombardparks.com.

Palatine Jaycees Fall Back Brew Fest: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Palatine Aquatic Center parking lot, 340 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Sample over 100 beers and ciders, plus food trucks VIP admission starts at noon. $40 general admission includes 20 3-ounce drink tickets and a souvenir glass; $50 VIP admission includes 25 3-ounce drink tickets and a souvenir glass; designated driver tickets available. palatinejaycees.org/fall-back-brew-fest/.

Island Party Hut Fall Fest: 2-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on the Chicago Riverwalk, 355 E. Riverwalk, Chicago. Includes hayrides on the Chicago River, beer and cider tastings, live music, a pumpkin patch, photo ops, fall food tastings and more. $10. bit.ly/IPHFallFest2021.

Villa Park Brewfest: 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth Ave., Villa Park. Third annual fest features samples from more than 80 different styles of craft beer and hard ciders and food trucks. Gold Pass tickets are $65 and include entry at 1 p.m., 24 drink tickets, private restroom access, special samples of VIP beers and a commemorative tasting glass. General admission tickets are $55 and include 18 drink tickets and a commemorative tasting glass. Designated driver: $15. For ages 21 and older. Proceeds support the Villa Park Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2801. www.facebook.com/villaparkbrewfest/.

Oktoberfest: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. German and domestic beer, German food, and live entertainment from Dan Mateja and the International Polka Association Tribute Band from 3-5 p.m. and 7th heaven from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free admission. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Raise a glass while listening to German music this weekend at Wheaton October Fest. - Courtesy of Wheaton Park District

Wheaton October Fest: 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Central Athletic Complex, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. Oktoberfest brews in the beer garden, food, and a children's area featuring carnival rides, pumpkin decorating, face painting and crafts. Music from the Johnny Wagner Trio at 4:30 p.m. and Wurst Kase Scenario at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $5 per person benefits the DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Fox Fall Fest: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, around 76 Main St., downtown Oswego. Saturday is '80s theme with The Jolly Ringwalds performing at 7 p.m., plus food trucks. Sunday features the artisan market, food trucks, live music, kids' activities and more. Free. facebook.com/FoxFallFest.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Grant Township, 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside. Music, craft vendors, pumpkin carving, food, refreshments, a pie-eating contest and more. Free. www.foxlake.org.

BACT's OaktoberFest: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Far Field Nature Preserve, County Line Road and Old Sutton Road, Barrington Hills. The Barrington Area Conservation Trust planting day. Participants will plant native trees and shrubs, gather and resow native seeds, learn about Oak Wilt Disease, enjoy refreshments and activities and more. bactrust.org.

Victory Lap, A Tokyo Games Homecoming Party: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at On Tour Brewing, 1725 W. Hubbard St., Chicago. Join Dare2tri for a family-friendly celebration honoring Team USA and the accomplishments of Dare2tri athletes. Team USA Paralympians Melissa Stockwell, Hailey Danz and Grace Norman will be on hand. $100 for adults, $35 for kids. dare2tri.org/events/victory-lap.

Halloween Hayride: 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Halloween costumes are encouraged for the scenic hayride around Lake Gregory. Plus, take part in family activities and make s'mores around the campfire. Registration is required. $7 for residents; $9 for nonresidents. Children must be accompanied by an adult. blackberryfarm.info/special-events/.