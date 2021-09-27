Feder: Ex-assistant producer accuses WTMX star Eric Ferguson of 'unwelcome sexual relationship'

Radio Hall of Famer Eric Ferguson, longtime morning personality at WTMX 101.9-FM, is being sued by a former assistant producer of his show over allegations of an "unwelcome sexual relationship" in 2004.

Cynthia DeNicolo, who worked for the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station until last year, filed the Cook County lawsuit in May, the Chicago Tribune reported Monday.

From January until August 2004, Ferguson "coerced" DeNicolo into performing oral sex about twice a month, according to the lawsuit.

In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit last month, Ferguson's lawyers called it "completely devoid of factual allegations."

• For more of the story, visit robertfeder.com.