Lin-Manuel Miranda musical soars to new 'Heights' in film adaptation
On Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda's rapt, Tony Award-winning soap-operatic musical "In the Heights" could never achieve the level of sheer jubilation and wowie-pazzowie spectacle that explodes in the sightly overstuffed 143-minute silver screen adaptation.
Under Jon Chu's kinetic direction, "In the Heights" dazzles not necessarily with its originality, but with its selective inspiration gleaned from other musicals.
In Upper Manhattan's bustling Washington Heights, a jam-packed production number pays tribute to the great Busby Berkeley with a God's eye view of Christopher Scott's crackling choreography.
Charismatic local denizens Benny and Nina (Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace) defy the laws of gravity in a lyrically fantastic, high-rise nod to Fred Astaire's classic wall-climbing dance from "Royal Wedding."
Even the opening segment introducing us to the Heights' ensemble of working-class Latinos recalls "Working," a musical based on Studs Terkel's book.
Usnavi -- a bodega owner named after a U.S. Navy ship seen by his immigrant parents upon their arrival in America -- becomes our guide into this energized, rap-and-dance world.
Played by an ultra-charming Anthony Ramos, Usnavi loosely frames the plot with his dream to one day return to the Dominican Republic and purchase the beach-front cafe owned by his late father.
But what will happen to his longtime crush on Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), whose dreams to become a downtown fashion designer don't include him?
Meanwhile, Nina's widower dad (Jimmy Smits) strives to keep his cab business running, with Benny employed as a dispatcher.
"In the Heights" comes with a who's who of performers fans will recognize from the original stage production, "Rent," the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" and Miranda's hit masterpiece "Hamilton." (Miranda played Usnavi on Broadway. Here he pushes a cart to sell shaved-ice treats in the neighborhood.)
If "Heights" fails to match the sophistication, finesse and flair of "Hamilton," Alice Brooks' caffeinated camera work (check out its exquisite use of reflections) and Myron Kerstein's crisp editing pick up the slack.
So, do we really need a mystery winner of a $96,000 lottery ticket (sold at Usnavi's store) to keep us hooked through the end of the show?
½
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Directed by: Jon M. Chu
Other: A Warner Bros. release. In theaters and on HBO Max. Rated PG-13 for language, suggestive references. 143 minutes