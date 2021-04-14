Food trucks to join Aurora Downtown's monthly First Fridays events

The monthly First Fridays events in Aurora are to feature a food truck court in 2021. Courtesy of Aurora Downtown

Aurora Downtown is presenting a monthly food truck food court as part of its First Fridays events. They replace the annual Food Truck Festival, which has been canceled for 2021.

"Although we've canceled the festival this year, food vendors will still be a mainstay at downtown events," Aurora Downtown Manager Marissa Amoni said in a statement. "We're excited to be able to grow First Fridays in this way and to be able to provide a variety of options, including outdoor dining opening soon at downtown restaurants."

For the May 7 date, food trucks will be located at the lot adjacent to 2 S. Broadway. Other monthly First Fridays will feature food trucks parked at Water Street Square, the lot across from city hall.

First Fridays kicked off in April this year, and the event will run through December (with the exception of July). Masks are required.

For information, visit auroradowntown.org.