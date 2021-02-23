Feder: Broadcast museum to celebrate 100 years of radio's 'power and impact'

The Museum of Broadcast Communications will kick off a yearlong celebration marking the 100th anniversary of radio in the United States.

Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications has been closed to the public due to the pandemic, but behind the scenes they're working on a major new exhibit to open later this year, Robert Feder writes.

Starting in March the museum will kick off a yearlong celebration marking the 100th anniversary of radio in the United States.

It will start with a series of panel discussions and related content online to be followed with a full-scale public display planned to open at the end of May, according to Susy Schultz, executive director of the museum.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications, founded in 1987, is located at 360 North State Street. It also houses the National Radio Hall of Fame.

