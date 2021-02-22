Feder: Peacock docuseries takes new look at John Wayne Gacy

A new six-part documentary series produced by NBC News Studios reexamines the case of John Wayne Gacy, the serial killer who buried the bodies of dozens of his victims in the crawl space of his Norwood Park Township home.

A new six-part documentary series produced by NBC News Studios reexamines the case of John Wayne Gacy, the serial killer who buried the bodies of dozens of his victims in the crawl space of his Norwood Park Township home, Robert Feder writes.

"John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" will premiere March 25 on Peacock, the premium video streaming service of NBCUniversal.

Executive consultant is Chicago journalist Alison True, a former editor of the Chicago Reader, who has spent 10 years challenging the thoroughness of the official Gacy investigation and writing a book about it.

Gacy, convicted in 1980 of murdering 33 young men and boys, was executed in 1994.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.