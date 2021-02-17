 

Ashes to go with cotton swabs at St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights

  • The Rev. Jenny Hulen prays for a driver and uses a cotton swab to place ashes on people during the drive-through Ash Wednesday celebration outside St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights.

  • The Rev. Jenny Hulen of St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights uses a cotton swab to place the ashes on the forehead of Peyton Camardella, 11, of Arlington Heights as her grandmother, Roz Camardella, of Palatine looks on from inside their car during the drive-through Ash Wednesday celebration.

  • Peyton Camardella, 11, of Arlington Heights shows off her ashes as her grandmother, Roz Camardella, of Palatine looks on from inside their car during the drive-through Ash Wednesday celebration outside St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights. The ashes were administered by the Rev. Jenny Hulen, who used a cotton swab to avoid contact because of COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Rev. Jenny Hulen uses a cotton swab to place ashes on people during the drive-through Ash Wednesday celebration outside St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights.

Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 2/17/2021 1:53 PM

In the COVID-19 world, the Rev. Jenny Hulen uses a cotton swab instead of her finger to celebrate Ash Wednesday with the faithful outside St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights.

Hulen dips the cotton swab into a container, then gently traces ashes in the sign of the cross on the forehead of Roz Camardella of Palatine, while saying "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return." She follows by saying "Go in Peace. Amen."

 

Camardella and her granddaughter, Peyton Camardella, 11, of Arlington Heights celebrated the Ash Wednesday tradition by attending the drive-through celebration in the driveway in front of St. Simon's.

"It's an important marker for me to begin this really holy season," Camardella said.

Hulen said Ash Wednesday has been a tradition of Christian churches for centuries to mark the start of Lent and the season of penitence.

"It a chance to begin thinking about those broken places that need healing in ourselves and in our world and bring that before a infinitely loving God," Hulen said.

