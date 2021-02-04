Feder: 'Roe & Roeper' reunite to launch podcast on pop culture, current events

Chicago media mainstays Roe Conn and Richard Roeper, who've been radio partners -- on and off -- since they first teamed up at WLS 890-AM in 2010, are back together again, Robert Feder writes.

Starting today, they'll co-host "Roe and Roeper," a twice-weekly podcast focusing on pop culture and current events.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to get behind the microphone again to re-team with Roe," said Roeper, longtime film critic for the Sun-Times and contributor to "Windy City Live" on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

"We'll have new shows covering pop culture, movies, TV, streaming shows, sports, and interviews with major filmmakers and actors every Tuesday and Thursday, with the goal of expanding to a daily podcast later in 2021."

Conn, who most recently hosted afternoons at WGN 720-AM, ended his five-year run at the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station in September. He also is a featured contributor to ABC 7's "Windy City Live."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.