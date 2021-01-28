Feder: Rock critic Greg Kot to bring 'great music writing' to The Coda Collection

Greg Kot will serve as editorial director of The Coda Collection, which will debut February 18 with a channel on Amazon Prime.

One year after stepping down as the nationally renowned music critic at the Chicago Tribune, Greg Kot is about to help launch an ambitious new multimedia startup billed as "a new way to experience music," Robert Feder writes.

Kot will serve as editorial director of The Coda Collection, which will debut February 18 with a channel on Amazon Prime featuring rare concerts, music documentaries and film premieres.

In his new role Kot will oversee all editorial content on the channel's desktop and mobile sites. He will enlist prominent music writers, critics and cultural commentators to provide "deeper context on the artists, the music and the performances," according to Variety, which broke the news. It will include stories, video interviews, original podcasts and curated playlists.

"The Coda Collection will not only be a platform for great music video, but for great music writing," Kot told me Wednesday. "I'm thrilled to be part of a venture that makes that possible."

