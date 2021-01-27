Super Bowl 2021: Restaurants offering super specials for the big game

Short rib nachos, sliders, mozzarella sticks and more are available for carryout from Pennyville Station on Super Bowl Sunday. Courtesy of Amy Roesch

Like every other major sporting event during the pandemic, Super Bowl LV, which pits reigning champs the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is going to look quite different this year. But, that doesn't mean suburban restaurants aren't offering specials to help fans celebrate the biggest game of the year on Sunday, Feb. 7. Here's what we've found so far.

A Toda Madre

499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Super Bowl specials feature chili verde (feeds three to four, $25), super nachos (serves six to eight, $39), Da 7 Layer Dip (for eight to 10, $30), ponche de cerveza (includes two bottles of cocktail mix, two cans of Maizal and citrus garnishes for eight cocktails, $75), sangria (serves five, $45) and margarita traditional (five cocktails, $45).

B Square Pizza

601 N. Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, (224) 676-0312, bsquarepizzadelivery.com/wheeling/. On Super Bowl Sunday, B Square will be serving a meal deal for two that includes a classic Caesar salad, boneless chicken wings, a choice of a 12-inch pizza and chocolate chip cookies. The $55.95 package, which is available for carryout and delivery, must be ordered one hour before pickup. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Super Bowl Sunday, B Square will be serving a meal deal for two featuring Detroit-style pizza. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040, barlouie.com/. Fuel up for the big game with the Slider Bundle for four for $60. It includes four beef sliders, four barbecue pork sliders, four hot chicken sliders, loaded tots, large french fries, Caesar salad and cinnamon doughnut holes. Add on the App Bundle -- warm pretzel bites, chicken nachos and spinach artichoke dip -- for four for $30. Order ahead for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415; 519 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 284-1377; 671 N. St. Clair St., Chicago, (312) 642-0001; 834 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, (312) 733-0370; beatrixrestaurants.com/. Beatrix's Big Game Day Package, which feeds two, four or six, includes Enlightened Caesar Salad, Buffalo wings, green chili and chicken nachos, chocolate chunk cookies and a six-pack of Beatrix's IPA Haze Beer. It's $32.50 per person. Add-on options include cinnamon roll kits, Bloody Mary kits and more. Orders must be placed by noon Friday, Feb. 5, for pickup between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.

Bien Trucha

410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Super Bowl specials feature chili verde (feeds three to four, $25), super nachos (serves six to eight, $39), Da 7 Layer Dip (for eight to 10, $30), ponche de cerveza (includes two bottles of cocktail mix, two cans of Maizal and citrus garnishes for eight cocktails, $75), sangria (serves five, $45) and margarita traditional (five cocktails, $45).

Bill's Original Tavern Pizza

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, billsoriginaltavernpizza.com/rosemont/. Order up a Game Day Pizza Party package featuring 12 RJ's Famous Buffalo Wings with a choice of sauce, a Caesar or Italian salad and a choice of two 14-inch pizzas. It costs $65 and is available for carryout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 364-2070, bottomsupnaperville.com/. Super Bowl Sunday drink specials include $3 Bud Light pints, $1 off craft and import bottles, $6 Bloody Marys and $5 Jameson shots. For dine-in only, a half slab of barbecue ribs is $12.99.

Chipotle

Locations across the suburbs; chipotle.com/. Chipotle is offering free delivery all day on Super Bowl Sunday and will donate $1 from every delivery order placed on the Chipotle app or at chipotle.com to the National Young Farmers Coalition.

Crosstown Pub & Grill

1890 Mill St., Batavia, (630) 406-0669, and 909 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville, (630) 357-9775, xtownpub.com/. Order early to avoid long wait times on Super Bowl Sunday. The $40 package includes 20 wings (sauced or rubbed with sides of ranch or blue cheese) and a 12 pack of Miller Lite or Coors Light.

Evviva Bar & Eatery

1017 Front St., Lisle, (630) 241-9955 or evvivalisle.com/. There's limited seating for the Super Bowl LV Party kicking off at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, so make your reservations now. The $45 package includes domestic beer and house wine from kickoff through the end of the game, a food buffet at halftime and giveaways.

Fry The Coop is taking orders now for the lollipop wings, which will only be available on Super Bowl Sunday. - Courtesy of Fry The Coop

623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5223; 5128 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, (708) 576-8645; 1529 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, (312) 600-6198; frythecoop.com/. Spice up your Super Bowl gathering with these to-go deals that are only available on Sunday, Feb. 7. Lollipop wings (25 wings at one heat level) are $50, a pint of Coop Sauce is $8, and a pint of sweet and spicy pickles is $10. Orders, which must be placed by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, should be emailed to info@frythecoop.com.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/. Dine-in specials for Super Bowl Sunday include chicken wings and shishito roulette (15 traditional Buffalo, honey hot or chili glazed wings) for $18 and prime rib nachos (togarishi-seasoned prime rib, taro chips, smoked Gouda, sharp cheddar and shoyu cream) for $18. Takeout specials feature chicken wings and shishito roulette for $18, prime rib nachos for $18, sake bomber kit (two Kirin Ichiban 22 ounce and one Ozeki Sake Dry) for $29, and a margaritas kit for four (featuring Luna Azul Blanco tequila, margarita mix, cups and limes) for $49.

L. Woods' Big Game Pack for two includes turkey chili, Buffalo wings, smoked barbecue wings and more. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Hope you're hungry: L. Woods' Big Game Pack for two includes turkey chili, baked pretzels with beer cheese, Buffalo wings and smoked barbecue wings. The meal, which comes cold with reheating instructions, costs $49.95. Don't forget to add on beer or cocktails to-go. Order by 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, for pickup or delivery between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/. This year, go big with Mon Ami Gabi's Big Braise Menu To-Go featuring pomegranate and chili-glazed pork shank with mashed potatoes and coleslaw ($27 per person), make-your-own-meatloaf sandwiches with lentil gravy ($60, serves four), Gabi's Mac & Cheese ($5 per person), braised prime chuck hot chili ($28, serves four), bananas Foster bread pudding ($8 per person) and Big Bowl Punch (hibiscus, fresh pineapple juice, dark rum, lemon juice, simple syrup and bitters; $16 per person). Order by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.

Gabi's Mac & Cheese will be available to go from Mon Ami Gabi on Super Bowl Sunday. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Crystal Lake (Pizza Pub), Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make Super Bowl entertaining easy with Moretti's specials, which include hot game day app platters that serve 15-20. Options include Italian sausage and peppers ($43), three-cheese toasted raviolis ($43), crispy chicken tenders ($43), tomato and basil bruschetta ($43), buffalo chicken wings ($49), and spinach and artichoke dip with tortilla chips ($49). Or order up Italian beef variety packs: The Field Goal (Italian beef and mostaccioli) is $75; The Touchdown (Italian beef and sausage) is $75; and The Super MVP (Italian beef and chicken Parmesan) is $79. All packs come with two pounds of beef, buns, au jus and hot and sweet peppers. Order by Saturday, Feb. 6, for pickup or delivery on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/featuring/big-game/. Morton's has a lot to offer for the big game. The Prop Bet package featuring prime burgers and matchstick fries for six is $79. Or consider the Pre-Game for eight that includes prime beef sliders; crispy chicken sliders; SRF wagyu meatballs; jumbo shrimp cocktail; spinach, artichoke and crab dip; petite filet mignon sandwiches; mini iceberg wedge bites; and hand-cut potato chips for $159. The Halftime for 12 fans features prime beef sliders, crispy chicken sliders, SRF wagyu meatballs, petite filet mignon sandwiches, bacon and onion mac and cheese and twice-baked au gratin potatoes for $169. And the Professional Tailgate for four includes a 6-ounce center-cut filet mignon, five 6-ounce cold water lobster tails, jumbo shrimp cocktail, SRF wagyu meatballs, twice-baked au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach and jumbo grilled asparagus for $199. Order now for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 7.

O'Toole's and Timothy O'Toole's

O'Toole's: 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; Timothy O'Toole's: 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800, and 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; timothyotooles.com/. Serve four to six on Sunday, Feb. 7, with the Super Bowl LV catering package. The $100 deal includes chili, two slabs of barbecue ribs, biscuits, mac and cheese, boneless wings, coleslaw, brownie bites and chocolate chip cookies. Add on 32-ounce and 64-ounce growlers of beer, too. Order by Saturday, Feb. 6, for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 7. For Gurnee orders, call or email nicole.elliott@timothyotooles.com. For Libertyville orders, call or email chefcorey@otoolespubgroup.com. For Lake Villa orders, call or email mike.kwiatkowski@timothyotooles.com.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841 or pennyvillestation.com/. Get a jump on planning by preordering Pennyville Station's Super Bowl specials for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 7. Choose half or full trays of mozzarella sticks ($24.95/$39.95); short rib nachos ($29.95/$49.95); buffalo, Greek or teriyaki wings ($34.95/$59.95); pot stickers ($24.95/$49.95); chicken or pork sliders ($29.95/$59.95); filet mignon sliders ($39.95/$79.95); or a combo tray of pot stickers, wings and mozzarella sticks ($29.95/$59.95).

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Order up a Game Day Appetizer Board to-go for the Super Bowl. For $66, it includes six pork chop bites on slider buns, six apple wood bacon-wrapped shrimp brochettes, six slices of appetizer steakhouse pizza, six truffle wedge fries, six broiled seafood stuffed mushrooms, and six tenderloin beef and bleu. The special is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Closed on Super Bowl Sunday.

Quiubo

120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Super Bowl specials feature chili verde (feeds three to four, $25), super nachos (serves six to eight, $39), Da 7 Layer Dip (for eight to 10, $30), ponche de cerveza (includes two bottles of cocktail mix, two cans of Maizal and citrus garnishes for eight cocktails, $75), sangria (serves five, $45) and margarita traditional (five cocktails, $45).

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916, repsplace.com/. Be ready for the big game with one of Rep's Place's family meal deals that feed four to six. Order up 50 wings ($59), buffalo mac and cheese ($59), Parmesan chicken dinner ($59), 12 sliders (beef $50; chicken $55), taco platter ($57) or the sammy platter featuring two steak sandwiches, two California turkey clubs, fries, tots, and a house or Caesar salad ($59).

Roti is offering a variety of family feasts for the Super Bowl this year. - Courtesy of Roti

798 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (312) 767-9268; 2109 Clearwater Drive, Oak Brook, (630) 286-6437; 892 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 805-9823; 875 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 256-5915; roti.com/. Feed your crew with Roti's family feast and big family feast options, which include two sides and rice, pitas, toppings, sauces, and chocolate chip cookies or baklava for a sweet treat. Family feasts that feed four to six run $49.50 for chicken roti and falafel and $59.50 for steak roti/spicy steak or salmon kebab, while the big family feasts that feed eight to 10 are $85 for chicken roti and falafel and $95 for steak roti/spicy steak or salmon kebab.

Sophia Steak

1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/. For Super Bowl Sunday, Sophia Steak serves up a fried chicken meal for four. For $80, the deal includes white and dark meat, four cornbread muffins, coleslaw and housemade hot sauce. Add on an order of six short rib sliders or pulled pork sliders for $24 or shrimp cocktail (12) with Florida mustard and cocktail sauce for $36. Order ahead for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Order up Taco Melly's pork nachos to-go for Super Bowl Sunday. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

16 S. Fairview Ave., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4288, tacomelly.com/. Pennyville Station's sister restaurant will be offering Super Bowl specials to be ordered ahead for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 7. Available in half and full trays, deals include guacamole and chips ($34.95/$59.95), nachos ($19.95/$39.95), chicken or pork nachos ($29.95/$49.95) and taco trays featuring steak, pork, chicken, or mix and match ($39.95/$79.95).

Wildfire's Big Game Spread is designed to feed the whole gang during the Super Bowl. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; 159 W. Erie St., Chicago, (312) 787-9000; wildfirerestaurant.com/. Feed four to six with Wildfire's Big Game Spread that can be picked up hot and ready to serve. The $160 package includes homemade cornbread, bison chili, Southern fried chicken, barbecued baby back ribs, coleslaw, redskin mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, macaroni and cheese and homemade brownies. Order by Friday, Feb. 5, for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 7.