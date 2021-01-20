Watch: Performance suburban filmmakers directed for Biden's inauguration

Up-and-coming filmmakers Jason Polevoi of Buffalo Grove and Teddy Wachholz of Arlington Heights landed a last-minute gig of a lifetime: the chance to film a musical performance to be featured as part of today's inaugural events.

Jason Polevoi of Buffalo Grove and Teddy Wachholz of Arlington Heights, and their company, One City Films, were selected to film Irish violinist Patricia Treacy in the iconic Old St. Patrick's Church in Chicago.