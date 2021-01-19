Dining events: Smashburger debuts in Schaumburg

The new Smashburger in Schaumburg serves up a variety of Angus burgers, sides, shakes and more. Courtesy of Smashburger

Smashburger opens

Craving a burger? Lucky you, as fast-casual Smashburger just opened its newest location in Schaumburg near Woodfield Mall. Besides offering Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fries, salads and sides such as Brussels sprouts and hand-spun shakes, this is the first location to feature an all-day breakfast menu. Now you can dine on an egg and cheese sandwich on toasted brioche; a Breakfast Smashburger topped with bacon, egg and cheddar on toasted brioche; breakfast tots and more anytime you want. Also, Smashburger recently debuted the Pulled Pork Tailgater Burger (slow-smoked pulled pork, caramelized onions, Swiss, Angus beef and spicy mustard on a pretzel bun) that's available for $6 every weekend until the Super Bowl. Currently open for takeout and delivery only from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant, which opened Jan. 15, is offering free delivery for orders placed through DoorDash for the first 30 days.

Smashburger is at 1721 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 380-5991, smashburger.com/.

The new Smashburger in Schaumburg features an all-day breakfast menu, including a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. - Courtesy of Smashburger

Niche in Geneva is joining with Chasing Harvest owner and winemaker Mike Kush for a virtual wine tasting from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Call now to order a $70 tasting package that includes a bottle of Chasing Harvest Pinot Noir Rosé 2019, a bottle of Chasing Harvest Old Vine Field Blend Douro DOC 2017 and a Niche cheese board featuring Roelli red rock, Carr Valley crema casa, Green Hill double cream, apple jam and toasted nuts. During the virtual tasting, Kush will discuss the wines and winemaking techniques, plus answer questions at the end if there's time.

Niche is at 14 S. 3rd St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/.

Emmett's takeout deal

Now through March 15, Emmett's Brewing Co. -- which has locations in Palatine, Downers Grove and West Dundee -- is offering 10% off all carryout orders. The American pub menu offers apps (baked pretzel twists, Emmett's nachos), cheddar ale soup, sandwiches (tavern tacos, classic Reuben), burgers, entrees (pan-seared chicken breast, Emmett's filet mignon, Faroe Island salmon), desserts (chocolate stout brownie, s'mores cheesecake) and more. The special does not apply to third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, Grub Hub and Door Dash. The restaurants' temporary operating hours are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; the Wheaton location is closed for the winter.

Emmett's is at 5200 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 434-8500; 110 N. Brockway St., Palatine, (847) 359-1533; and 128 W. Main St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4500, emmettsbrewingco.com/.

Tea to you

Want to liven up your weekend at home? Treat yourself to Afternoon High Tea from The Chocolate Sanctuary. Available for pickup or delivery from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, the kit includes a variety of savory sandwiches, scones and petite desserts paired with four flavors of Benjamin Teas (Dark Chocolate, Love, Egyptian Peppermint and Pearlicious). It's $25 for adults and $15 for kids (includes little grilled cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches plus scones and petite desserts).

The Chocolate Sanctuary is at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

New year, new menu

To welcome in the new year, Phat Phat recently introduced a limited edition chef recommendation menu. On it, diners will find crab fried rice ($19), lemon aioli shrimp ($15.25), Yang Zhou fried rice ($13.50), siew mai goreng ($6), fried noodles with pork belly ($13.50), five spice old fashioned ($10), bubble tea ($3.99) and salted egg bao ($8). The specials are available from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for takeout or curbside pickup.

Phat Phat Chinese Eatery is at 17 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 250 2345, phatphatchinese.com/chefs-specials.

Red Velvet returns

Time to indulge: The Red Velvet Shake and the Oreo Red Velvet Shake have returned to Steak 'n Shake. Now through March 9, shake lovers can order the $4.49 drinks made with red velvet cake and frosting.

Steak 'n Shake has locations throughout the suburbs. See steaknshake.com/ for details.

Shaw's Schaumburg recently introduced new hot cocktails to sip while dining on the heated patio. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Shaw's in Schaumburg just made it easier to brave the elements on its heated patio: Hot cocktails. Warm up with the Midnight Mocha (Godiva dark chocolate, crème de cacao, coffee and whipped cream), Caramel Irish coffee (Teeling's Irish Whisky, Bailey's, butterscotch schnapps, whipped cream and caramel syrup), A La Mode (Jim Beam, fresh apple cider, allspice, vanilla liqueur and whipped cream) or Shaw's Coffee (Bailey's, Disaronno amaretto, coffee and whipped cream).

Shaw's is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/.

Juice Boxes By Beatrix

New year, new you, right? If your plans involve eating healthier, Beatrix has a new option: Juice Boxes By Beatrix. They're pretty much how they sound -- a box of three or five fresh-squeezed juices featuring power greens, carrot apple ginger, Dr. Defense, mango orange pineapple nectar and blueberry basil boost. It's $30 for the five-day juice box and $20 for the three-day box. Available for pickup or delivery from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; order by 8 p.m. the day before.

Beatrix is at 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Other locations include Fulton Market, River North and Streeterville in Chicago.

Beatrix recently introduced Juice Boxes By Beatrix. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

For those who'd rather not imbibe right now, Found Kitchen & Social House and The Barn Steakhouse are offering three mocktails during January. The Baby G&T (grapefruit juice and housemade tonic water) is $7, the Mount Etna Sour (Seedlip Grove, lemon juice and blood orange juice) is $9 and The Railroad (Heavenly Body nonalcoholic golden wheat beer and rosehip syrup) is also $9.

Found Kitchen & Social House is at 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, (847) 868-8945, foundkitchen.com/. The Barn Steakhouse is at 1016 Church St., Evanston, (847) 868-8041, thebarnsteakhouse.com/.

• Due to evolving COVID-19 restrictions, note that these offerings are subject to change. Call ahead before you go. Send restaurant events, openings/closings and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.