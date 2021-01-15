Sound check: Livestream Andrew Salgado, Jimmy Eat World, MLK Day special

Hometown country

Suburban country boy Andrew Salgado may have moved down to Nashville, but in healthier times he makes regular visits home, playing local bars and venues around his native Darien and surrounding towns. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic both inspired and also put a kink in his recent tour plans; Salgado is currently midway through his "ESCAPE 2020" virtual tour, playing a number of shows that often benefit organizations around his current home in Tennessee. Tuesday, Jan. 19, the award-winning artist and songwriter and national spokesperson for the Music Over Miles charity will play to help raise funds for the Franklin International Indie Film Festival and the Williamson County Cultural Arts Commission. Support the arts and a hometown performer, and get a good country-rock show out of it. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 (available to stream until 10 p.m. that evening); $12 at andrewsalgado.net. Future shows in the tour also available for viewing include his "86 VOL 1 -- LIVE" release show at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 ($6); solo acoustic at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 ($6); Music Over Miles benefit at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 ($12); 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 ($6); and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, benefiting Girly Girls Know Sports ($12).

The Phoenix Sessions

The music scene quarantines have forced bands into innovation mode, fostering creative and interesting ways to inject themselves into the musical conversation. But that challenge isn't limited to only local acts. Even national bands have had to come up with interesting ways to present their music to gain -- and keep -- crowd interest. Jimmy Eat World, a band that arguably never needs to fight for attention from fans, is still doing just that. Presenting the three-show Phoenix Sessions, the rock band will be performing full-album, full-production global streaming sets. The first, "Surviving," is Friday, Jan. 15; they follow up with "Futures" on Friday, Jan. 29, and "Clarity" on Friday, Feb. 12. Tickets are available for individual shows (with corresponding merch packs, too, if you so desire), but a Mesa Ticket will get you access to all three. 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15; "Surviving" tickets start at $17.50; three-show Mesa Tickets start at $44.99. See jimmyeatworldlive.com for additional details and merch bundles.

With reverence

Hinsdale-based Acoustic Renaissance Concerts presents a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend concert with Sweet Honey in the Rock livestreaming two performances from the historic Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. With messages of hope and inspiration, the a cappella group brings songs of empowerment and social issues directly to your device twice this Sunday, Jan. 17. Both shows (2 and 7 p.m.) will be streamed live, but they can be viewed up to a week after the show with purchased tickets. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17; $15 for livestreaming, $20 for later viewing, at thirdrow.live/presenters/acoustic-renaissance-concerts. (Please note, the times listed here are in Central Time, but on the site they are listed as Eastern. Purchase accordingly.)

Beach Bunny on TV

Beach Bunny is on a tear right now: Following up sets at Riot Fest and Lollapalooza, the poppy Chicago foursome -- Lili Trifilio, Jonathan Alvarado, Matt Henkels and Anthony Vaccaro -- played a guest slot on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday night. And today, fans can experience the band's new EP, "Blame Game," out for streaming or purchase on all major services. Sample some of the surf-poppy delights that have the band screaming down the rails to stardom. (And if you missed this week's Kimmel appearance, you can still view it at ABC.com or on Hulu.)

