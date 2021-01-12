Dining events: Portillo's heart-shaped chocolate cakes benefit No Kid Hungry this year

This year, Portillo's will donate $5 from each heart-shaped cake sold to No Kid Hungry. Courtesy of Portillo's

Cake for a cause

Portillo's heart-shaped chocolate cakes are back, and this year you can feel good about indulging as Portillo's will donate $5 for each cake purchased to No Kid Hungry, which is a nonprofit working to end childhood hunger. While the chocolate cakes won't be available in Portillo's restaurants until Feb. 5, preordering is now open. The single-layer cakes are $15.99-$16.99. Or order a shop-n-ship cake for $43.99 to be sent anywhere in the U.S. with free two-day shipping.

Portillo's has locations across the suburbs. Pre-order the cake at (866) YUM-BEEF (986-2333) or portillos.com/.

Free meals for laid-off restaurant workers

Every Tuesday in January, Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook is offering free meals to furloughed and laid-off restaurant workers. Made possible by the LEE Initiative, a nonprofit that addresses issues in the restaurant industry, the meals will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays, but must be preordered the Monday before. The fully cooked meals will be served cold with reheating instructions.

Prairie Grass Cafe is at 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/.

Naperville Restaurant Week

This year, diners have more time to take advantage of Naperville Restaurant Week specials as the event runs now through Jan. 31. Restaurants all across the city are offering special prix fixe menus or discounts. For details and participating restaurants, see dinenaperville.com/naperville-restaurant-week.

To honor National Bagel Day, Einstein's Bros. Bagels is giving away one free egg sandwich, such as the All-Nighter, during January when ordered ahead on Einstein's mobile app. - Courtesy of Einstein's Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is honoring National Bagel Day -- Friday, Jan. 15 -- with a limited-time offer of one free egg sandwich when ordered ahead on Einstein's mobile app. What's even better is that the offer is good through the end of January. Sandwich options include The Farmhouse (egg, bacon, smoked ham, cheddar and country pepper shmear on a cheesy hash brown bagel), the Chorizo Sunrise (chorizo sausage, avocado, cheddar, egg and spicy jalapeño salsa shmear on a green chile bagel), the All-Nighter (egg, bacon, American cheese and creamy jalapeño garlic aioli on a cheesy hash brown bagel) and more.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has locations in Barrington, Chicago, Glen Ellyn, Glenview, Gurnee, Hinsdale, Lake Forest, Lake In The Hills, Libertyville, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Palatine, Park Ridge, Schaumburg and Wheaton. einsteinbros.com/.

Mia's Cantina now open in Wheeling

Mia's Cantina, which has been open in Mount Prospect since 2012, recently opened its newest location in the Wheeling Town Center. For now, the Mexican grill and tequila bar is only able to offer its menu -- which includes apps (shrimp ceviche, elote, queso fundido, tamales), tacos (carnitas, pork pastor, Baja, carne asada), entrees (fajitas, Mia's burrito, chiles relleno, enchiladas suiza), sides, salads, desserts (tres leches cake, churros, flan) and more -- for carryout only. Order online or over the phone from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mia's Cantina is at 373 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 243-8375, and 143 W. Prospect Ave., Mount Prospect, (224) 764-2433, miascantina.com/.

Emmett's takeout deal

Now through March 15, Emmett's Brewing Co. in Palatine, Downers Grove and West Dundee is offering 10% off all carryout orders. The American pub menu offers apps (baked pretzel twists, Emmett's nachos), cheddar ale soup, sandwiches (tavern tacos, classic Reuben), burgers, entrees (pan-seared chicken breast, Emmett's filet mignon, Faroe Island salmon), desserts (chocolate stout brownie, s'mores cheesecake) and more. The special does not apply to third party delivery services such as Uber Eats, Grub Hub and Door Dash. The restaurants' temporary operating hours are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; the Wheaton location is closed for winter.

Emmett's is at 5200 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 434-8500; 110 N. Brockway St., Palatine, (847) 359-1533; and 128 W. Main St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4500, emmettsbrewingco.com/.

Learn how to make Mon Ami Gabi's Frenchie meatloaf during a Zoom cooking class Tuesday, Jan. 19. - Courtesy of Mon Ami Gabi

Are you a budding chef? Or just want to learn something new? Consider signing up for Mon Ami Gabi's new Zoom virtual cooking class hosted by Executive Chef Bruce Williams at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Participants will learn how to craft a three-course French dinner while being able to ask questions of the chef. Learn what goes into making a red beet and green apple salad with sour cream and chives, a Frenchie meatloaf with pommes puree and lentil-bacon sauce, and a semisweet chocolate pudding with raspberries and chantilly cream. The $75 per person registration includes one fully cooked three-course meal with reheating instructions and recipe cards plus one bottle of wine. Order by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, for pickup at 5 or 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. For details, email monamichgoparties@leye.com.

Mon Ami Gabi is at 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/.

Dine on the fancy mushroom-crusted pork chop during Wildfire's virtual wine dinner Wednesday, Jan. 20. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

If you can't enjoy a wine dinner in-person right now, the next best option is doing so over Zoom. Wildfire and La Crema Winery are hosting a virtual wine dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, featuring winemaker Craig McCallister discussing the wine pairings while participants dine on a three-course dinner and enjoy two bottles of La Crema wine (rosé and Monterey Pinot Noir). Nosh on a pepperoni flatbread to start before moving on to a choice of one entree per person -- cedar-planked salmon, fire-grilled Greek chicken or fancy mushroom-crusted pork chop -- served with balsamic roasted vegetables and au gratin potatoes. Dessert includes a choice of chocolate cream pie, homemade Key lime pie or homemade Door County cherry pie. The $165 per couple package, which includes the meal and wine, must be ordered by 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, for pickup no later than 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. All Wildfire locations are participating.

Wildfire is at 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; and 159 W. Erie, Chicago, (312) 787-9000; wildfirerestaurant.com/.

Beatrix recently introduced Juice Boxes By Beatrix. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

New year, new you, right? If your plans involve eating healthier, Beatrix has a new option: Juice Boxes By Beatrix. They're pretty much how they sound -- a box of three or five fresh-squeezed juices featuring power greens, carrot apple ginger, Dr. Defense, mango orange pineapple nectar and blueberry basil boost. It's $30 for the five-day juice box and $20 for the three-day box. Available for pickup or delivery from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; order by 8 p.m. the day before.

Beatrix is at 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Other locations include Fulton Market, River North and Streeterville in Chicago.

