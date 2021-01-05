Dining events: Sharpen your skills during Saranello's virtual cooking classes

Bill's Original Tavern Pizza is now available in Rosemont at the Bub City restaurant. Courtesy of Nick Murway

Be a chef

Want to learn something new in 2021? Here's your chance: On Thursdays in January, Saranello's chef Mychael Bonner is hosting an interactive virtual cooking class at 5:30 p.m. where participants can learn how to make a different Italian dish each week. The $34.95 registration includes an ingredient kit to make the entree during the class, plus a premade salad and dessert. The Thursday, Jan. 7, class (register by noon Tuesday, Jan. 5) features balsamic glazed salmon, house Italian salad and chocolate mascarpone pie. Learn how to make baked eggplant Parmesan on Jan. 14 (register by noon Jan. 12) while also enjoying Caesar salad and banana tiramisu. The Jan. 21 class features homemade ricotta cavatelli, plus chopped salad and apple crostata (register by noon Jan. 19). And on Jan. 28, try your hand at chicken Vesuvio while noshing on Winter kale salad and Key lime pie (register by noon Jan. 26). Register online to schedule a kit pickup time at the restaurant.

Saranello's is at 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/.

Gibsons' ghost kitchen

Have a hankering for wings, burgers or ribs? Check out what ghost kitchen Blue Star Bar -- the newish virtual restaurant from Gibsons Restaurant Group -- has to offer for carryout or delivery via DoorDash. Menu options include buffalo or maple smoked wings, baby back ribs, double bacon burger, apple barbecue chicken sandwich, GGA steak sandwich, hand-cut fries, house salad and more. Available from noon to 8:30 p.m., order online for pickup through Hugo's Frog Bar (55 S. Main St., Naperville), Gibsons Steakhouse (2105 Spring Road, Oak Brook, or 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont) or LUXBAR (18 E. Bellevue Place, Chicago). For details, see bluestar-bar.com/.

Order up tavern-style pizza and salads from Bill's Original Tavern Pizza, which is now available for carryout or delivery from Bub City Rosemont. - Courtesy of Nick Murway

If you've enjoyed Bill's Original Tavern Pizza in the city, now you can get it in Rosemont, too. Available for carryout or delivery out of the Bub City Rosemont location, Bill's offers 10-, 12- or 14-inch tavern-style pizzas such as the meatball and giardiniera, Bill's Original Cheese, Maverick's Meat Lovers, RM's Veggie Supreme, buffalo chicken, barbecue chicken and other varieties, including create your own and gluten-free crust. Don't forget to order apps (mozzarella squares, Parmesan french fries, Bub City hickory-smoked chicken wings), salads (Italian or Caesar) or freshly baked Bub City chocolate chip cookies, too. Or choose one of two family meal options. The Pizza Party for four features garlic bread, Caesar salad, a 12-inch cheese pizza, a 12-inch pepperoni pizza and four chocolate chip cookies for $55 while the Game Day Pizza Party package includes 12 RJ's Famous Buffalo Wings, a choice of salad and a choice of two 14-inch pizzas for $65.

Bill's Original Tavern Pizza orders can be picked up at Bub City, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. To order, call (847) 261-0396 or see billsoriginaltavernpizza.com/rosemont/.

New year, new brews

To start off 2021, Yard House has collaborated with different breweries for its brewer collaboration series, which is now available by the 64-ounce growler for takeout. The newest brew, in collaboration with Stone Brewing, is SouthernPass Texas Lager, which features hints of Longbranch Bourbon, citrus hops and a mesquite-smoked finish for $18.50. Other options in the series available to order include Noble Pursuit (IPA) for $19.50, Liquid Compass (Imperial IPA) for $33 and Yard House Cuvée (Belgian blend) for $19.50.

Yard House is at 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/home.

• Due to evolving COVID-19 restrictions, note that these offerings are subject to change. Call ahead before you go. Send restaurant events, openings/closings and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.