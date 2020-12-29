Best Bets: 'Santa's Rock N Lights' extends in Grayslake

Kirk Muspratt conducts the New Philharmonic in "The Music of John Williams," which returns to streaming starting Monday, Jan. 4. Courtesy of John Cebula

"Santa's Rock N Lights" has been extended at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake through Sunday, Jan. 10. Courtesy of Peter Starykowicz

Top pick

Drive-by displays

There's more time to marvel at all the illuminated drive-by displays as part of Santa's Rock N Lights. The light show has extended at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $19.99-$34.99 ($5 per additional passenger over 6). (224) 757-5425 or santasrocknlights.com. Timed entries from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 10

Online sketches

See members of Congo Square Theatre Company get in touch with their funny side with the online sketch show "Hit 'Em on the Blackside." The first episode is available online, and more are slated in the coming months. Free, but donations appreciated. (773) 296-1108 or congosquaretheatre.org. Available now

Old Blue Eyes

See 28 local artists interpret 22 of the hits of "Old Blue Eyes" with the streaming concert "Frank Sinatra 105th Birthday Celebration" filmed at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $20. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. On demand Friday, Jan. 1

Chill libations

Spend some time outside with food trucks, live music, cold beer and toasty fires as part of the Alpine Fest this weekend at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. No admission charge. (847) 821-6140 or buffalocreekbrewing.com. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 1 and 2

Outdoor excursion

Get out of the house for Guided Tours of Volo Bog this weekend and next starting at the Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Free, but advance registration required and group size limited to 10 people. (815) 344-1294 or www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/VoloBog.aspx. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 23

Beer and more

There's going to be more of the Winter Refuge "Pop Up" Edition of the Hideaway Brew Garden since it has just been extended to Jan. 30. So bundle up to get your fill of craft beers, signature drinks, tacos and more outdoors at the Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $10 fee per table Friday and Saturday; inclement weather may affect operating hours. (847) 649-2222 or hideawaybrewgarden.com. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed New Year's Day); 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday; through Jan. 30

Famous film music

The New Philharmonic is bringing back its taped concert from College of DuPage's Lakeside Pavilion, "The Music of John Williams," for another period of online streaming starting Monday. $46.50 per household. (630) 942-3008 or atthemac.org. 7:30 to 11:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 28

Oaklee's Guide Family Pick

Classical for kids

Introduce kids to classical music with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra online programs "My Magic Breath" and "The Music in George's Head" (featuring Kurt Elling). Both feature activities that can be downloaded in advance. Free, but donations appreciated. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org/csotv. Available online now