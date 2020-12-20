Mom of cancer patient brings holiday cheer to medical team at Central DuPage

In September, 5-year-old Averie Lazzara of South Elgin finished nearly 2.5 years of medical treatment. Averie was under the care of the pediatric oncology team at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, where she was being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Her mom, Stacy Lazzara, said treatment days can be long for pediatric cancer parents. While at the hospital, positive distractions are important for both patients and parents. This year, the oncology team is not hosting their annual holiday party due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So she decided to bring some seasonal cheer to them. With the help of friends, Lazzara set up and decorated a Christmas tree, hung garland and stockings and made gift bags for patients. She also set up an activity table for kids to create their own holiday ornament.

"My hope is that the holiday decorations and crafts are not only making treatment days go by faster, but also creating positive memories for kids of their time in clinic," Lazzara said.

Over the past couple of years, the doctors, nurses and other patients have become a second family to the Lazzara family.

"We are so grateful for everything this community has done for Averie and our family," Lazzara said. "I'm always looking for creative ways to show our gratitude and reciprocate their generosity."

She thanked the Michaels' Difference Makers holiday campaign, which enables artists to use their creativity to bring festive joy to those who need it. Through the program, the arts and crafts company recognizes people for "taking on the unexpected with creativity that inspires entire communities." All of the supplies Lazzara used were donated by Michaels.

Lazzara said Averie is doing well and that she will have monthly clinic appointments for blood work.

"It's definitely been a challenging year for so many, so I'd love to encourage others to join me in using their creativity to make the holiday season a little brighter for others," Lazzara said.