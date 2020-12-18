Morton Arboretum 'Illumination' extends to Jan. 10

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle has extended its 2020 drive-through version of "Illumination: Tree Lights" through Sunday, Jan. 10. The extension goes on sale noon Monday, Dec. 21. Courtesy of Michael Hudson/Morton Arboretum

There's more time for tiny tots to have "their eyes all aglow."

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is extending "Illumination: Tree Lights" through Sunday, Jan. 10. Tickets to the extension go on sale at noon Monday, Dec. 21.

"Illumination" blends state-of-the-art light displays and sound effects with nature. The popular outdoor holiday attraction was reconfigured as a drive-through event this year to ensure safe social distancing as a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. The hours were also extended to 10 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday).

"Illumination" has completely sold out its original run through Sunday, Jan. 3. Tickets are $39-$49, or $54-$64 for a 15-person passenger van. Discounts are available for Morton Arboretum members. Time- and date-specific tickets have to be purchased online in advance to ensure a contactless entry process.

For more information, call (630) 968-0074 or visit mortonarb.org.