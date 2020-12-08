Dining events: Starbucks offers free coffee to front-line workers in December

Prairie Grass Cafe chef Sarah Stegner is teaming with pastry chef Gale Gand to offer the Holiday Cookie Medley to-go through Dec. 19. Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe

Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee to front-line workers during the month of December. Associated Press File Photo, 2019

Free Starbucks for front-line workers

To say thank you to front-line responders, Starbucks is offering them a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) during the month of December. Those eligible for a free cup of joe include doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapists, psychologists, social workers, counselors), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, military on active duty, contact tracers, vaccine and pharmaceutical researchers, pilots, flight attendants, TSA and medical researchers.

Starbucks has locations across the suburbs. See starbucks.com/ for details.

Wine and wings

Now through the end of December, Catch 35 in Naperville is offering 25% off select bottles wine, available on call-in pickup orders. Plus, ghost kitchen Niños Fresh Mexican Kitchen inside Catch 35 recently added wings al pastor to its curbside pickup and delivery menu. For $12, the order consists of six jumbo marinated crispy wings topped with pineapple, pickled shallots and habanero, served with a side of pineapple lime salsa.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/. Curbside pickup for Niños Fresh is on Van Buren Avenue; see catch35.com/ninos-fresh-mexican-kitchen/.

Cookie collaboration

It's holiday cookie time! If you don't feel like baking cookies this year, leave the work to Prairie Grass Cafe chef Sarah Stegner, who has teamed up with renowned pastry chef Gale Gand to offer a Holiday Cookie Medley. Each $20 order will feature four Swedish Ginger Cookies and four Snowball Cookies from Prairie Grass Cafe, and four Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies and four Candied Fruit Shortbread Cookies from Gale Gand. The cookie medley, which is available to order now through Dec. 19, must be ordered five days in advance of pickup on Fridays and Saturdays at Prairie Grass.

Prairie Grass Cafe is at 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/.

Eat Your Feelings

To bring some light to this bleak year, Nando's PERi-PERi is offering the new Eat Your Feelings Holiday Platter available throughout December. The $39.99 package includes a whole flame-grilled chicken; one large side (garlicky red skin mashed potatoes, spicy Portuguese Rice, PERi chips); Brussels sprouts braised with red onion, chilies and garlic; garlic bread; four Naughty Natas (Portuguese dessert tart); and a bottle of PERi-PERi sauce.

Nando's PERi-PERi is at 6 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 388-0193, and 523 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 230-4348, plus locations in Chicago, Oak Park and Skokie. nandosperiperi.com/.

Holidays with Hall

Make your holidays memorable with a Holidays with Hall virtual dinner experience for two from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. Available while supplies last, the $220 four-course dinner features seafood Louie salad, wild mushroom grit toast, petite filet mignon and colossal king crab scampi and for dessert, orange-zested chocolate gooey butter cake. Enjoy two bottles of wine -- WALT, Chardonnay Sonoma Coast and COEUR by HALL, Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena -- with your meal. Available for curbside pickup only.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse is at 960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire.

Cocktail kits

Haven't ordered a cocktail kit before? Consider what Pennyville Station has to offer. The $49.95 Tito's Dominic's Mule includes a bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka, cranberry juice, Goslings Ginger Beer, fresh rosemary and cranberry garnishes, plus two copper mugs and a jigger. Or for the big game, order up Tito's Bloody Mary Kit featuring a bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka, a bottle of Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, four mini Miller High Lifes, Bloody Mary garnish skewers, and a Tito's cocktail shaker, strainer and stirring straw for $49.95. If you're in the mood for beer, the build-your-own bucket option includes five bottled beers and a carrier bucket for $12 (domestic) or $15 (import). And don't forget the half-price bottles of wine, too. Available for carryout or delivery. Pennyville Station opens at 3 p.m. daily.

Pennyville Station is at 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/.

Collaboration dinner to-go

Feast on the flavors of the season with a Holiday Celebration collaboration dinner to-go available Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12, from Winnetka's George Trois and Chicago's Bistronomic. Chef Michael Lachowicz (George Trois) and Chef Martial Noguier (Bistronomic) have devised a three-course menu for two for $100. The first course, courtesy of George Trois, features a duo of foie gras medallion and strudel of wild mushrooms, duck confit and foie gras with candied fig gastrique. For the second course, Bistronomic is offering braised six hours short ribs, French lentils, winter squash, root vegetable and country mustard in a Cabernet Sauvignon reduction. Finish with dessert from George Trois featuring fallen chocolate souffle with salted caramel crème anglaise (to be baked at home). Reheating and plating instructions will be included with the French-influenced dinners, which can be ordered through Tock up until 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Pickup is at George Trois or Bistronomic.

George Trois is at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/george-trois. Bistronomic is at 840 N. Wabash, Chicago, (312) 203-9843, bistronomic.net/.

-- Caroline Linden

• Due to evolving COVID-19 restrictions, note that these offerings are subject to change. Call ahead before you go. Send restaurant events, openings/closings and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.