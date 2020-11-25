 

Feder: Ryan Chiaverini to fill in on WLS Radio morning show

Updated 11/25/2020 6:42 AM

Ryan Chiaverini, the amiable co-host of "Windy City Live," will give talk radio a whirl all next week on WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Monday, he'll be the first weeklong fill-in morning host on the Cumulus Media news/talk station until Bruce St. James -- replacement for the outgoing Erich Mancow Muller -- starts December 14.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I've done a lot of radio as a guest on shows over the years -- including Mancow many times -- but this will be the first time hosting for an entire week," Chiaverini told me. "I have developed a lot of celebrity friendships through 'Windy City Live' so I definitely will have some celebrity guests. I'm also creating some fun radio bits and segments. I've always really enjoyed radio and the creative aspect to produce some comedic bits and have the extra time for interviews that you just can't get on television. I'm not looking forward to waking up at 3:30 a.m., but it's a great opportunity."

