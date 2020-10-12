Feder: Ready or not, Lite FM starts talking up Christmas

Halloween is still almost three weeks away, but they're already thinking about Christmas at iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM.

Listeners again are being invited to guess the exact day and time Lite FM flips to Christmas music this year, with the winning entry eligible for a $1,000 prize.

"Can't give you the exact day yet . . . but I can say that Christmas music starts in less than 40 days on @LITEFMChicago!" program director and afternoon host Mick Lee wrote on Facebook.

