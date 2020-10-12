Feder: Ready or not, Lite FM starts talking up Christmas
Updated 10/12/2020 6:28 AM
Halloween is still almost three weeks away, but they're already thinking about Christmas at iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM, Robert Feder writes.
Listeners again are being invited to guess the exact day and time Lite FM flips to Christmas music this year, with the winning entry eligible for a $1,000 prize.
"Can't give you the exact day yet . . . but I can say that Christmas music starts in less than 40 days on @LITEFMChicago!" program director and afternoon host Mick Lee wrote on Facebook.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.