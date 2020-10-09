Grab a plate -- Des Plaines' Restaurant Week starts Oct. 16

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, eateries throughout Des Plaines will welcome customers -- masked ones, of course -- for the city's annual Restaurant Week celebration starting Friday, Oct. 16.

Participating restaurants will offer special menu items or combinations priced at $6, $12, $18 or $24.

Restaurant Week gets people excited about Des Plaines, said Natalie Johnson, a manager at Don's Dock Seafood, 1220 E. Northwest Hwy.

"Des Plaines is a really cool city, and sometimes people need to be reminded of that," she said.

It's also an opportunity for people to connect with their community at a time when the pandemic has limited avenues for such interactions, Johnson said.

Don's Dock is among 11 restaurants that are scheduled to participate in the event, which runs through Sunday, Oct. 25. The others are: American Wildburger; Giuseppe's Pizzeria & Catering; Andy's Cafe; Little Villa; the Beacon Tap; Mexico Restaurant; Charcoal Delights; Rand Red Hots; Club Casa Cafe; and Thai Square Restaurant.

At American Wildburger, 1534 E. Oakton St., you'll be able to get two roasted chicken cheesy tacos for $6 or a vegan dinner for two -- including sides and beverages -- for $24.

Over at Charcoal Delights, 1090 Oakton St., pork or chicken kebabs with french fries will cost $6 each while a Greek chicken dinner will be $12.

And at Don's Dock, $6 will get you a clam strip po'boy or a fried Alaskan cod sandwich, each with potato chips. A fried shrimp meal for two or a lobster roll with french fries and coleslaw will set you back $18.

The full selection of options can be found online at desplaines.org/government/mayor/week.htm. Specials are available for dine-in and takeout service.

Mayor Matt Bogusz launched Restaurant Week in 2014, and his name still adorns the event's promotional material.

"We have a ton of great options offered throughout the city," Bogusz said in a news release. "We need to celebrate them and promote local business."

Because of the pandemic, city officials request people adhere to local, state and federal safety guidelines while visiting the participating restaurants.

Sysco Chicago, a restaurant supply company based in Des Plaines, is sponsoring the event.