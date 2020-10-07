St. Charles' Scarecrow Stroll a pared-down version of annual festival

The "Time Out Chair" by Klaus Gerischer was featured in the individual category during last year's Scarecrow Festival. This year, St. Charles will hold a Scarecrow Stroll, a socially-distanced version of the festival, with scarecrows placed at downtown businesses instead of Lincoln Park. Courtesy of St. Charles Business Alliance

Due to the pandemic, the St. Charles Business Alliance will not be hold the traditional Scarecrow festival. This year, a Scarecrow Stroll will take the place of the traditional event. The Scarecrow Stroll will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

The major difference between this year's event and the traditional festival is in how the scarecrows will be placed. Instead of being displayed at Lincoln Park, the scarecrows will be spread throughout town to encourage social distancing and support local businesses. The carnival and craft show will not be held this year.

Highlights of the event include:

The Four C Notes, a Frankie Valli tribute band, will kick off St. Charles Scarecrow Stroll with a drive-in concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $5. - Courtesy of Ryan Bennett Photography

• A Drive-In Concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, in partnership with the St. Charles Park District, will kickoff the weekend. The Four C Notes will play at James O. Breen Park. Buy tickets for $5 at this link: www.stcparks.org/drivein-concerts/

• The Scarecrow Stroll will focus on a Scarecrow Contest, where local individuals, groups and businesses will place more than 50 decorated and themed scarecrows in front of or along St. Charles businesses. A map will be provided on the Alliance's website and at the Information booth, which will be located in front of the Municipal Building at 2 E. Main St.

• Many businesses will create Fall Window Displays for visitors to view.

• A Fall Photo Opportunity Area will be located behind the old BMO Harris Bank building along Riverside Avenue.

• A Scavenger Hunt throughout the downtown will feature specials from downtown businesses.

• A Craft Beer Box will feature seasonal beers from St. Charles breweries -- preorder is available on the Alliance's website: www.scarecrowfest.com/craftbeerbox. In-person pickup will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at D & G Brewing Co., and 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Pollyanna Brewing Co.

• "Scarecrow in a Box" will be located behind the old BMO Harris Bank building along Riverside Avenue. Visitors can purchase a Scarecrow in a Box kit to take home for $5 from local Boy Scout Troop 60. Kits include: clothing, hay, twine and stockings.

• A live Pumpkin Carver will be at the St. Charles History Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. Be sure to stop in the museum, at 215 E. Main St., for all sorts of St. Charles-themed gifts and view the newest exhibit.

The focus of the Scarecrow Stroll will be on safety and social distancing. There will be signage about following the guidelines throughout the city as well as reminders to wear face masks. For details, visit www.scarecrowfest.com