 

Feder: 'Those Were the Days' celebrates radio's greatest hits

Updated 10/2/2020 6:10 AM

Kicking off its celebration of radio's 100th anniversary, "Those Were the Days" will air a monthlong series of milestone and landmark broadcasts from the Golden Age of Radio, Robert Feder writes.

This weekend's show will feature what host Steve Darnall calls "the most famous radio broadcast of all time" -- Orson Welles and the Mercury Theater on the Air's 1938 production of "The War of the Worlds." Other treats include Bing Crosby's first appearance on network radio in 1931, Agnes Moorehead's first performance of "Sorry, Wrong Number" in 1943, and a 1940 "Fibber McGee and Molly" broadcast, during which they open their famous hall closet for the first time.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Those Were the Days" airs from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays on College of DuPage WDCB 90.9-FM and online at wdcb.org.

