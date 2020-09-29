National Coffee Day: Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more offering free coffee today

National Coffee Day -- Tuesday, Sept. 29 -- only comes once a year, so take advantage of these coffee deals while you can.

Dunkin'

Get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Tuesday, Sept. 29. Limit one order per day; excludes Nitro, Cold Brew and gift cards. Not available for delivery or guest checkout. Cannot be used with other offers. For suburban locations, see dunkindonuts.com/en.

Krispy Kreme

My Sweet Rewards members can choose one free doughnut to go with a free cup of hot or iced coffee (any size) on Tuesday. Nonmembers can still get a free cup of coffee Tuesday. Limit one for both offers. See krispykreme.com/ for locations and details.

Panera

Subscribe to My Panera+ Coffee and get the first month of unlimited coffee for free. The subscription is $8.99 a month after that. For details and locations, see panerabread.com/.

Peet's Coffee

On National Coffee Day, all beans are 25% off with the code COFFEEDAY20 at checkout. Plus, delivery is free Tuesday with an order on the Peet's app or on pickup.peets.com. For details and suburban locations, see peets.com/.

Speedway

Stop in for a free 16-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Find locations and details at speedway.com/.

Starbucks is honoring National Coffee Day today with a special deal. - Associated Press File Photo

All Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage using order ahead and pay in the Starbucks app will get a free drink added to their account for use on a future visit. For suburban locations and details, see starbucks.com/.