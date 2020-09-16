Dining events: Miller's Ale House fetes National Cheeseburger Day Friday

Cheeseburger fans, take note: Friday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day. Miller's Ale House is honoring the day by offering a classic cheeseburger and a side of fries for $5.99. Additions cost extra. The deal can be yours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for dine-in, curbside or delivery.

Miller's Ale House has locations in Aurora, Lombard, Schaumburg and other suburbs; see millersalehouse.com/.

Speaking of burgers ...

Fresh Stack Burger Co. in Kildeer this week added drive-up service to its chef-driven restaurant founded by Sean Thomas (grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas). In a prepared statement, Thomas said: "Although we're not a fast-food restaurant, we realize that consumers are looking for on-the-go convenience and safety. ... Since our food is not premade, we ask our guests to be patient as each order is made fresh -- wait times will be about 10 minutes." The menu features made-to-order burgers and hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, shakes, gourmet salads and sides.

Fresh Stack Burger Co. is at 20413 N Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 847-7223, freshstackburger.com/.

Fresh Stack Burger Co. in Kildeer recently added drive-up service to its chef-driven restaurant. - Courtesy of Fresh Stack Burger Co.

On Friday, Sept. 18, Wells Street Market food hall at 205 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop will close its doors. But, until then, Grand Central Bar will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily offering drink specials and deals on unopened bottles of liquor and spirits. And, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Fry the Coop will give away a free meal, including a sandwich, fries and a drink, to all patrons to say thank you. Firecakes doughnuts is also open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday. The other tenants -- FARE, Piggie Smalls, Tabo Sushi and Tempesta Market -- did not reopen when the food hall returned July 6 after being shut down for three months during the early part of the pandemic. Wells Street Market is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Friday. For details, call (312) 614-4176 or see wsmchicago.com/.

Back to brew

In a tribute to back to school, Buffalo Creek owner/brewmaster Mike Marr is preparing to bring back the amber strong ale Cherry Razz in collaboration with Brown's Brewing Company in Troy, New York. The launch happens at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Long Grove brewery. Or you can watch from home at the same time during the virtual launch party on Zoom with Brown's Troy Taproom & Brewery. See buffalocreekbrewing.com/Events for the Zoom link.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

L. Woods is cooking up turkey chili for game day that will be available to-go from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Got a crew coming over to watch football on Sunday? L. Woods is cooking up big batches of turkey chili that will be available to-go from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. The package, which feeds three to four people, includes 24 ounces of chili to reheat, white onions, cheddar cheese and crackers for $16.95.

If you can't get to an Oktoberfest celebration this year, L. Woods will bring the party to you with an Oktoberfest at-home beer dinner. Available from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, Sept. 21-27, the dinner features a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese sauce, an Old World sausage platter, two wienerschnitzels, a pecan pie cobbler, two bottles of Hacker Pshorr and two bottles of Hofbrau Dunkel. It's $50 per person.

L. Woods is at 7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/.

L. Woods' Oktoberfest at-home beer dinner features a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese sauce. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Watch the Bears take on the Giants at noon Sunday, Sept. 20, at Harry Caray's Lombard's Game Day Patio Party. Chris Petlak from the Afternoon Mix show on 101.9 The Mix and Miller Lite will host the socially distanced party on the patio. Game day specials include barbecue riblets ($13.95), pot roast sliders ($15.95), fried chicken wings ($14.95), buffalo chicken wrap ($13.95), broiled tilapia tacos ($16.95) and more. Wash it down with $16 Miller Lite buckets, $3.75 drafts or $6 mimosas. Reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited.

Harry Caray's is at 70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, harrycarays.com/.

Sunday dinner

Make your life a little easier this weekend with Niche Restaurant's Sunday dinner. For $28 per person, the meal includes pickle-brined buttermilk fried chicken, double mac and cheese, green goddess slaw, and an apple fritter with brown butter and honey. Pickup is 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Call ahead to order.

Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/.

Glen Ellyn Restaurant Week runs Monday through Sunday, Sept. 21-27. -

Hungry for a deal? Head to Glen Ellyn Monday through Sunday, Sept. 21-27, to take advantage of prix fixe menus, special promotions and more during Glen Ellyn Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Cafe at the Glen Ellyn Public Library, Chicks 'n Salsa, Common Good Cocktail House, Ellyn's Tap & Grill, Lee n' Eddies Simply Delicious Catering, Main Street Pub, Marinella's Ristorante Italiano, Reserve 22 Restaurant at Village Links, Shannon's Irish Pub, That Burger Joint, Tutto Bene Italian Express, Two Hound Red and Woodgrain Pizzeria. No special passes are required, but reservations are strongly recommended. For deals and details, see glenellynchamber.com/restaurantweek/.

Virtual wine dinner

Wine and dine at home Wednesday, Sept. 23, with Wildfire's Joel Gott Virtual Wine Dinner. Starting at 6 p.m., Joel Gott will discuss the history of the winery and the evening's pairings live via Zoom while you enjoy a three-course dinner and two bottles of Joel Gott Wine in the comfort of your home. Dinner includes crabcakes, a choice of cedar-planked salmon or Basil Hayden's tenderloin tips, one dessert (triple layer chocolate cake, homemade Key lime pie or homemade Door County cherry pie) and a bottle each of sauvignon blanc and pinot noir. Place your order by 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at any of the Wildfire locations (Chicago, Glenview, Lincolnshire, Oak Brook and Schaumburg), with pickup no later than 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's $165 per couple. For details, see wildfirerestaurant.com/events/joel-gott-virtual-wine-dinner-2/.

Calling all Parrotheads

Can't travel someplace tropical right now? Check out Drury Lane's outdoor Jimmy Buffett-themed dinner, Escape to Drury Lane, that will have you singing along to Jimmy's hits from tribute band South of Disorder while dining on island-inspired fare 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. The $65 three-course dinner includes jerk shrimp or island chopped salad, a choice of entree (slow-roasted Berkshire pork chop, seared ahi tuna or Burger in Paradise), and a sweet treat of pineapple upside-down cake or blood orange sorbet. Of course, tropical cocktails are on the menu, including margaritas (classic, strawberry or peach) or Paradise Punch, for $8 each or $20 unlimited. White and red wines and local craft beers also will be available. Make reservations now as space is limited.

Lucille's is at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/menus/.

