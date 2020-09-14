Tickets on sale Tuesday for Godsmack, Staind acoustic drive-in show

Aaron Lewis of Staind and Godsmack's Sully Erna are teaming up for an acoustic drive-in show at the McHenry Outdoor Theater Saturday, Oct. 10. Courtesy of Danny Wimmer Presents

Longtime friends Sully Erna and Aaron Lewis, the frontmen for multiplatinum rock bands Godsmack and Staind respectively, are putting their acts together for a drive-in tour this fall, and McHenry's on the itinerary.

"The American Drive-In Tour," which runs through October, makes a social-distanced stop at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, on Saturday, Oct. 10.

"Sully and I have been friends for 25 years," Lewis said. "We've been talking about doing something for the last 10 years. I couldn't be more excited to be bringing this to you in such strange times."

The live rock concert will feature unplugged favorites and covers as Erna and Lewis play together on stage, with crowds watching from around their cars following Illinois health and safety guidelines.

Tickets for the show -- from $170 to $350 per car of four, depending on proximity to the stage -- go on sale at noon Tuesday, Sept. 15, at aaronandsully.com. Up to two additional passengers can be added in each car (up to the vehicle's legal limit) for $49.50 each.