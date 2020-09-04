Cardinal Blase J. Cupich greets Waukegan students for first day of classes

Courtesy of Karen Callaway/Chicago Catholic

Amid the excitement of seeing classmates and teachers after a long break, the nearly 200 students at St. Anastasia school in Waukegan had a special visitor on their first day.

Courtesy of Karen Callaway/Chicago Catholic

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago greeted kindergarten through eighth-grade students at the school on Monday, Aug. 31. Keeping with social-distancing protocols, the Cardinal said hello to students, families and conversed with Principal Paula Dean and the parish's pastors, the Rev. Xamie Reyes and the Rev. Dennis Zalecki, during his one-hour visit.

The Cardinal received warm tamales from one family and a St. Anastasia Terriers baseball cap as a memento. The Cardinal wore the cap during his tour of the grounds.

"His visit was a tremendous honor for our school, its students, staff and families. He honored us by showing us the great gift of his presence and blessings," Dean said.

"He seemed proud. And I believe that as he was touring the school and meeting the children, he came to realize that we are a dedicated, loving and hardworking school, serving the mission of the Church to teach about Christ."

Courtesy of Karen Callaway/Chicago Catholic

Cardinal Cupich took a few temperatures as students entered the building. He shared the importance of social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

Dean said the Cardinal gave the morning prayer over the intercom asking for the end of the pandemic, for good health of students, teachers and loved ones, and that the students would "grow in grace, strength and wisdom in imitation of the Child Jesus."

He also encouraged the eighth-graders to be role models to the younger students.

"As you do, the others will follow" he said.

Courtesy of Karen Callaway/Chicago Catholic

The school has many COVID-19 safety measures in place including those mentioned by the Cardinal. Others include frequent hand sanitizing; not sharing gym equipment, books and papers; and cleaning computers, hand railings and other common surfaces.

Principal Dean added that education in a Catholic school is about values and building character, followed by academic subjects.

"Students in a Catholic school understand integrity, respect and honesty. They are taught to behave with a loving and kind heart toward others," Dean said.

"In a world where sometimes values are 'wobbly,' that is, can switch with the mood of the majority, faith-based education remains a stronghold of goodness, teaching the innate worth of every individual."