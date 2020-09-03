Feder: Goodbye country, hello classic rock: Format change at 95.5-FM

The prayers of Chicago's hard-rock radio fans have been answered.

Two-and-a-half years after the untimely demise of WLUP 97.9-FM, the iconic classic-rock station known as The Loop, the music of Metallica and Mötley Crüe is in the air again.

As of 5 p.m. today, iHeartMedia pulled the plug on the failed country music format of WEBG 95.5-FM and renamed the station "Rock 95 Five." The rebranding followed six hours of stunting, starting with R.E.M.'s "It's the End of the World As We Know It."

No word yet on personalities for the station, which will air without hosts for several weeks.

