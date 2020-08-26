Dining events: Live music on Harry Caray's patio & the return of Starbucks' pumpkin spice

Diners can enjoy live music on the patio on Friday nights at Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse in Lombard. Courtesy of Harry Caray's

The fried chicken platter was recently added to the menu at Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse in Lombard. Courtesy of Harry Caray's

Fridays on the patio

Looking for a relaxing way to spend a Friday night? Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse in Lombard might have just what you're searching for: live music on the restaurant's waterfront patio, plus cocktails and new dishes to try. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, you can enjoy music from the Macy Brothers on Aug. 28 and Sept. 11, Bear & Jake Acoustic on Sept. 18 and Semple Band on Sept. 25. The live music series runs through October. If you get hungry, order up new menu items such as the avocado crostini, barbecue baby back ribs, fried chicken, crispy Brussels sprouts, potato cauliflower gnocchi and pan-roasted salmon.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse is at 70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, harrycarays.com/harry-carays-italian-steakhouse-lombard.html.

Pumpkin spice is back!

You've waited all year for it: The return of pumpkin spice to Starbucks. And now it's back in the form of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone. Other fall flavors include the salted caramel mocha, salted caramel mocha Frappuccino blended drink, Nitro Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew with sweet cream. Starbucks has locations throughout the suburbs. See starbucks.com/ for details.

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for the season. - Courtesy of Starbucks

Prairie Grass Cafe co-owner and chef Sarah Stegner has partnered with a long list of Chicago's top female chefs and restaurateurs for the first Women's Restaurant Week running now through Monday, Aug. 31. During that time, diners can enjoy special offers, menus, merchandise and more from Deann Bayless (Frontera Group), Beverly Kim (Parachute, Wherewithall), Carrie Nahabedian (Brindille), Danielle Dang (HaiSous), Mindy Gohr (Bittersweet), Amy and Clodaugh Lawless (The Dearborn), Sandra Holl (Floriole), Rohini Dey (Vermilion) and many more. Each day of the Restaurant Week, Stegner will be offering a different preordered meal for curbside pickup that includes a protein and sustainable produce from Nichols Farm & Orchard, Three Sisters Garden and Mick Klug Farm. For details, see choosechicago.com/event/womens-restaurant-week/.

Prairie Grass Cafe is at 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4422, prairiegrasscafe.com/.

Prairie Grass Cafe co-owner and chef Sarah Stegner will make special to-go meals in honor of the first Women's Restaurant Week running now through Monday, Aug. 31. - Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

There are only a few days left to get in on the fun of Greek Fest at The Village Squire in Crystal Lake and McHenry. Now through Monday, Aug. 31, the restaurants have turned their outdoor tents and patios into Greek-themed celebrations featuring daily live music and Greek specialties. Dine on saganaki (flaming fontinella cheese), spanakopita, gyros, chicken or pork souvlaki, pastitsio (Greek lasagna), classic baklava, baklava cheesecake and more. Plus, sip on specialty drinks such as Mai tais, Mythology (Greek lager), Moschofilero Boutari white blend wine and Ouzo (as a shot, on the rocks or as a lemonade).

Village Squire is at 4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130, and 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900, thevillagesquire.com/.

Feel like every week is the same old routine? Break up the monotony at Pinstripes, which is now offering weekly specials in addition to its outdoor bocce courts, firepits and live music on the patio from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Mondays feature $14 bottomless spaghetti and chop salad from 5 p.m. to close. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, grab the kids and head to one of the four locations for Kids Club Bowling, which is $6 an hour including shoe rental. The best part: Parents bowl for free. Thursdays feature $8 handcrafted cocktails all day. And Fridays are 50% off all bottles of wine. Bring the kiddos for Sunday dinner, when kids' meals are half price with the purchase of an adult entree from 5 p.m. to close. And, one more perk: Bocce is complimentary after 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Pinstripes is at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010; pinstripes.com/.

Cool off with a margarita at the new Fat Rosie's in Lincolnshire. - Courtesy of Fat Rosie's

How does a margarita on the rocks sound? Pretty refreshing. The recently opened Fat Rosie's in Lincolnshire offers a variety of margaritas, tequilas, mezcals, cocktails, beers and more in the space that once housed Kona Grill. Now decked out in Mexican-style artwork, the colorful dining room can seat up to 150 guests while the backyard dining area overlooking the lake can seat up to 80. And don't forget about the Mexican fare, from guacamole, Rosie's Nachos and empanadas de carne to a variety of tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, tortas, burritos and more.

Fat Rosie's Lincolnshire is at 940 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (224) 377-2395, fatrosies.com/Lincolnshire-1/.

The newest location of Fat Rosie's opened recently in Lincolnshire, serving up a variety of tacos. - Courtesy of Fat Rosie's

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg recently introduced a new limited-time surf and turf menu featuring steaks from the family-owned and operated International Meat Company of Chicago. Diners will be able to pair cuts of meat such as the 16-ounce prime bone-in rib-eye, 14-ounce prime dry-aged New York strip or 24-ounce prime porterhouse with a 4-ounce Maine lobster tail, 10-ounce Alaskan Red King Crab or griddled garlic shrimp, to name a few. The special menu is available for dine-in or carryout. If you'd rather not make any decisions, Shaw's has put together the ultimate Surf & Turf Meal for Two for $155, available to order through Tock. The feast includes Parker House rolls; iceberg wedge salad; cold seafood combo of oysters, shrimp cocktail and chilled mussels; a 24-ounce porterhouse; twin 4-ounce lobster tails, au gratin potatoes, grilled asparagus and a slice of homemade chocolate cake.

Shaw's Crab House is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/menu/schaumburg-surf-turf/.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg recently introduced a new limited-time surf and turf menu. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Main Event, the entertainment venue offering bowling, arcade games, laser tag, billiards, gravity ropes, mini golf, rock climbing and virtual reality, recently reopened its locations in Hoffman Estates and Warrenville. And now you can get Main Event's bites to-go through curbside pickup or delivery. Even better, Main Event is offering free delivery with Uber Eats or DoorDash and 30 minutes of gameplay for two with every order.

Main Event is at 2575 Pratum Ave., Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-1111, and 28248 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-9400, mainevent.com/.

Round Up

Because more people are utilizing the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Hooters and Hoots restaurants in the Chicago area recently started the Round Up program, asking customers to round up their check or make a donation that will go directly to the food bank. Participating suburban restaurants include Aurora, Countryside, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Joliet, Schaumburg and more. See hooters.com/.

Live music & more

With its upper-level skydeck, Oar tent, riverside lawn and patio, Broken Oar offers lots of options for outdoor dining while listening to some live music Fridays through Sundays. Or come during the week for daily specials, including $4 Angus burgers, $10 meatloaf and $3 domestic beers on Mondays; $13 pot roast and 75-cent chicken wings on Tuesdays; $5 mac and cheese, $5 whiskey of the week and $5 wines on Wednesday; $11 Royal Reuben sandwich, 75-cent wings, and $2 drafts and crafts on Thursdays; $12 fish fry on Fridays; $25 (queen cut) or $30 (king cut) prime rib dinner on Saturdays; and $12 Supper Club (mile-high lasagna, pasta and meatballs or chicken Parmesan) on Sundays.

Broken Oar is at 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/.

