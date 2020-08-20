Marcus Theatres to reopen suburban cinemas starting Friday

The Marcus Cinema in Addison, long shuttered by the global pandemic, will reopen Friday. Daily Herald file photo, 2012

Marcus Theatres will reopen its suburban cinemas starting Friday with new safety measures in place.

The Marcus locations in Addison and Orland Park open Friday, Aug. 21, and the theaters in Elgin and at Gurnee Mills will open Friday, Aug. 28.

Safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include masks and social distancing protocols for all guests and employees, according to the theater chain's website. Facilities will be cleaned thoroughly and often and hand sanitizer will be available throughout.

In the theater, there will be two empty seats between groups for proper social distancing. Restrooms will have attendants who will regularly disinfect the facilities and encourage social distancing. Restrooms will also feature touchless faucets, soap dispensers and towel dispensers.

The announcement by Marcus Theaters Thursday comes after similar announcements by AMC last week and Cinemark on Wednesday.