Stagger planting of gladiolus to extend the flowering season

Gladioli provide a striking show, inside or out. To get the best show indoors, cut the flower when the bottommost blooms start to show color. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

The gladiolus produces a large, showy flower spike that lasts for several days, whether in the garden or in a vase. To get the most out of a bloom for decoration inside, cut when the lowest blossoms have begun to show color. Place the cut stem in water as quickly as you can. Stagger the planting of gladioli to provide flowers over a longer period of time.

Seed bare spots in lawn

Mid-August to mid-September is a good time to seed bare spots in your lawn. Choose a seed mix that is appropriate for the amount of sun at your site. Grass grown from a mix blended for shade can look different from grass from a mix blended for sun. If your yard has adjoining areas of full sun, shade and partial shade, use a single mix of grass varieties for both sun and shade to give the lawn a uniform appearance.

Prepare the site for seeding by removing weeds and loosening the soil. Broadcasting seed on compacted soil or areas of dead grass will not work.

Low areas will need additional topsoil. Rake out large clods, stones or debris to create a smooth seedbed. Then gently rake in the seed. Keep the soil moist. On warm days, this may require watering two or three times a day.

A light layer of compost spread over the soil helps keep seeds moist. Bluegrass takes about two weeks to germinate. It is important to keep the grass seed moist for successful germination. Watering can be done less frequently and more deeply as the new grass fills in.

Hold off on herbicide

When establishing a lawn by seed, you can expect weeds to come in before the grass can get fully established. You should mow a newly seeded lawn four times before treating with an herbicide for weeds.

Pulling the weeds is also an option and can be done before mowing is necessary.

Conditions now dry; water plants as needed

Gardens are still generally dry so continue to monitor plants installed over the last couple of years and water them as needed.

Your lawn will be going dormant with an off-green to brownish color if you have not been watering it.

I do not water my lawn at home, and it has mostly stopped growing.

Mowing your lawn high will help it get through the hot and dry weather typical in summer here.

• Tim Johnson is director of horticulture at Chicago Botanic Garden, chicagobotanic.org.