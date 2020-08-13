Tivoli's closed, so Downers Grove film society curates curiosities online

The Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove is closed because of the coronavirus, but that hasn't stopped the After Hours Film Society from presenting "virtual cinema." Daily Herald file photo

Established in 1989, the After Hours Film Society normally presents independent, foreign and art films at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. That has been impossible for months, and will be for the foreseeable future.

But the AHFS has joined the "virtual cinema" movement adopted by Chicago's Music Box Theatre and other movie houses across the nation, curating a group of three films you can watch online for a rental fee that will benefit the society without opening the Tivoli's doors.

Available at afterhoursfilmsociety.com, the slate includes:

• "A Regular Woman," about the real-life case of a Muslim woman in Germany murdered by her brother in an "honor killing." From German director Sherry Hormann, the 96-minute film is in German and Turkish with subtitles. A three-day rental costs $10 through Film Movement Plus.

Fernando Botero is known for his iconic painting style, but he's a sculptor, too: This statue simply called Horse is on display in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - Associated Press

• "Botero," a documentary about Colombian modern artist Fernando Botero, whose painting style depicts large, round people. (You'd know it if you saw it.) This film also is available as a three-day rental for $10 through Film Movement Plus.

• "Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful," a chronicle of the famous photographer of women featuring interviews with many of his subjects, including actresses Isabella Rossellini, Charlotte Rampling and Grace Jones, and model Claudia Schiffer. A five-day rental costs $12 through Kino Marquee.

• Sean Stangland is an assistant news editor.