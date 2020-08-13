Dining events: WhirlyBall intros Summer Series packages, Hotel Baker serving new menu, frozen drinks

Game on

For those looking to go out with their crew, WhirlyBall is back open and ready to welcome small groups with its three new Summer Series packages at the Naperville, Vernon Hills and Chicago locations. Choose from Fun Daze (one hour of WhirlyBall, bowling (Chicago and Naperville) or LaserTag and unlimited pizza for $20 per person), Good Times (one hour of WhirlyBall, bowling (Chicago and Naperville) or LaserTag, unlimited pizza and three apps for $30 per person) or Game On (one hour of WhirlyBall, bowling (Chicago and Naperville) or LaserTag, unlimited pizza, three apps, and two hours of beer and wine for $45 per person). To ensure patron safety, WhirlyBall is following all state and local guidelines, including social-distancing markers, allowing only one group at a time to play WhirlyBall and LaserTag and every other lane for bowling, disinfecting between groups, providing hand sanitizer and more. The Chicago and Vernon Hills locations are by reservation only; reservations are recommended at the Naperville location. Locations include 3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 1285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800; and 1825 W. Webster Ave, Chicago, (773) 486-7777; whirlyball.com/.

WhirlyBall's Summer Series packages includes the option of Laser Tag or WhirlyBall. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

Looking for a place to relax outside with a cocktail and live entertainment? Enter Hotel Baker in St. Charles. Besides offering a calming view of the Fox River, Hotel Baker recently started offering new frozen drinks -- Breezy Baker Summer Sensations -- on the Patio and in ROX City Grill. There's a new menu to boot featuring small bites such as grilled lamb chops, barbecue chicken lollipops, lobster pot stickers, crabcakes, beef tenderloin sliders and more. Don't forget about the desserts: Key lime pie, Snickers ice cream pie and warm doughnuts. Take in live entertainment on the patio from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Hotel Baker is at 100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/.

Breakfast bonanza

Fans of breakfast fare should be excited about this: Altiro Latin Fusion in Aurora is hosting its breakfast grand opening weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16. If diners would prefer eating at home, family packages can be ordered from any of the three locations -- Aurora, Geneva or Wheaton -- for curbside pickup. Package options for four include one trio guacamole, two side dishes and 12 tacos (three types) for $60; for six include two trio guacamole, three side dishes and 18 tacos (three types) for $80; and for eight include three trio guacamole, four side dishes and 32 tacos (four types) for $95. Altiro Latin Fusion is at 1 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora, (630) 800-1973; 308 Anderson Blvd., Geneva, (630) 232-7717; and 132 N. Hale St., Wheaton, (630) 480-0397; altirolatinfusion.com/.

Return of the Sharktini

It's Shark Week, and to celebrate, Bonefish Grill is mixing up the Sharktini (aka Winter White Cosmo) now through Sunday, Aug. 16. Suburban locations include 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; and 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; bonefishgrill.com/.

Margarita Flight is back

Tuesday is as good a night as any to go out. Martini Room makes it even better with the return of the Tuesday Margarita Flight. Sip on three mini margaritas for $11. The August flight features the Chipotle Margarita (Silver tequila, Banhez Joven Espadin Mezcal, orange liqueur, agave nectar and lime juice), Sangria Rita (Silver tequila, crème de cassis, homemade red wine blend Sangria, cranberry juice, agave nectar and lime juice) and the Peach Margarita (Silver tequila, peach puree, yuzu fruit puree, sweet and sour, orange liqueur and lime juice). Full-size margaritas are $6 on Tuesdays. Or come on a Friday or Saturday night when you can sit outside and enjoy some live music. This week, InFunktious will be playing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in the outside lounge. Weekend libation specials include the Lemon Cake Martini (Pallini Limoncello Liqueur, Licor 43, cream and lemon juice served in a vanilla graham-rimmed glass) and the Espresso Soda (Patron XO Cafe Liqueur, bourbon and ginger beer). Reservations are recommended. Martini Room is at 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/.

Healthcare Heroes

Morton's The Steakhouse is saying thank you to all health care workers by offering them 15% off now through Aug. 31 on dine-in or to-go orders. So, treat yourself or your favorite health care worker to a meal out featuring prime steaks and seafood, sides or desserts such as Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake. A valid medical ID is required to redeem the special. Morton's is at 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; 1050 N. State St., Chicago, (312) 266-4820; and 65 E. Wacker Place, Chicago, (312) 201-0410; mortons.com/.

• Send restaurant news, events and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.