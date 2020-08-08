'Friends' reboot delayed indefinitely now
Updated 8/8/2020 9:48 PM
Production of the "Friends" reunion special has now been delayed indefinitely, several media reported Friday.
The unscripted special was originally set to shoot in mid-March, Deadline reported. But when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all production, it was pushed to May, aimed to coincide with HBO Max's launch on May 27. As of today, there is now no set date.
But one of the stars, Jennifer Aniston, remained optimistic.
"It's going to be super," she told Deadline. "You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed.
"Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of 'Friends,' sorry."
