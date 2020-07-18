Ace in the hole: Mini-golf courses adapt to COVID-19 safety protocols
It makes sense the British use the term "crazy golf" to describe what Americans have come to call miniature golf. On a traditional 18-hole golf course, it would be weird if you encountered wacky putting obstructions like a model-sized roller coaster or candy-colored castles.
But for many outdoor suburban Chicago mini-golf courses that have reopened amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the expression "crazy golf" can be related to the times we're living in.
"This year has been crazy-different," said Josh Williams, an athletic supervisor who manages Miner Mike's Adventure Golf for the Downers Grove Park District. "We've had to take a lot of different precautions when it comes to the safety of the players."
This year, mini-golf courses had to wait until mid-June to open for the season. That's when outdoor recreation was deemed acceptable under Phase 3 conditions of the Illinois Department of Heath's "Restore Illinois" reopening guidelines. Extra cleaning precautions also came into play.
"After each game, the handles are sanitized on the clubs and the golf balls are dunked in a sanitizer a couple of times and then they're washed off in addition," said Chris Boznos, the manager of Par-King Skill Golf in Lincolnshire.
"All of our employees are wearing masks, and the customers are required to wear masks as they enter the indoor part of our facility," Boznos continued.
Some courses aren't as strict about masks while guests are playing outdoors. But they may limit the number of people per golf party. And players are also advised to observe proper social distancing with six feet being the suggested space to be separated from each other.
"It's been going smoothly," said Boznos about the Par-King's summer season so far. "My impression is that everyone just wants to come out and play mini golf to get their mind off what's happening out in the world."
Where to mini golf
Here's a partial list of Chicago-area outdoor miniature golf courses. As with all activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is advised to call ahead or look online for hours, safety restrictions, reservations or admission limits before visiting in person.
Clocktower Commons Mini Golf & Skate Park
100 Naperville Road, Wheaton, (630) 665-4710 or wheatonparkdistrict.com.
Congo River Adventure Golf
1325 Barrington Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 843-1778 or golfcongoriver.com.
Coyote Crossing Mini Golf
27W650 North Ave., West Chicago, (630) 784-6100 or csparks.org.
Diversey Driving Range
141 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago, (312) 742-7929 or diversey.cpdgolf.com.
Green Valley Golf Range
26W101 Lake St., Hanover Park, (630) 289-6600 or greenvalleygolfrange.com.
Holes and Knolls Miniature Golf
845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn, (630) 469-7888 or gepark.org.
In the Game Hollywood Park
5051 Cal Sag Road, Crestwood, (708) 389-7275 or crestwood.inthegame.net.
Jus-Fun Amusements
0S480 Route 83, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-1313 or jus-fun.com.
Kristof's Entertainment Center
421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach, (847) 546-2512 or kristof.net.
Lost Mountain Adventure Golf
1535 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 985-4653 or lostmountainadventuregolf.com.
Miner Mike's Adventure Golf
McCollum Park, 6801 S. Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 963-8793 or dgparks.org/miner-mikes-adventure-golf.
Mountain View Adventure Center
510 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, (847) 391-5733 or dpparks.org.
Novelty Golf & Games
3650 W. Devon Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 679-9434 or noveltygolf.com.
Par-King Skill Golf
21711 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0333 or par-king.com.
PGN Fun Village
8125 W. 95th St., Hickory Hills, (708) 430-7900 or pgn-fun.com.
Pioneer Park Mini-Golf
7135 N. Harlem Ave., Niles, (847) 583-2746 or niles-parks.org.
Putter's Peak Miniature Golf
950 W. Lake St., Addison, (630) 233-7275, opt. 4, or addisonparks.org.
Skokie Sports Park
3459 Oakton St., Skokie, (847) 674-1500, ext. 3100, or skokieparks.org/skokie-sports-park.
Stone Creek Miniature Golf Course
101 North St., Geneva, (630) 232-4542 or genevaparks.org.
Wilderness Falls
145 S. Clow International Parkway, Bolingbrook, (630) 378-8888 or wildernessfalls.com.