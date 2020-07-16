Best Bets: Butterflies and Blooms returns to Chicago Botanic Garden

Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman star in "The Big Lebowski," which is screened by Chicago Drive-In Theatres at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates at midnight on Saturday, July 18. GRAMERCY ENTERTAINMENT

Top pick

Flutter time

Visit a white mesh enclosure containing a habitat filled with hundreds of live butterflies as part the returning Butterflies and Blooms exhibit. It returns for the summer season starting Saturday at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $25-$30 parking. Exhibit admission: $8; $7 seniors; $6 kids 3-12. All visitors must preregister for timed entries. No entry without a reservation. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Saturday, July 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20

Lucian Msamati stars as the jealous composer Salieri in the National Theatre's 2017 revival of "Amadeus." Peter Shaffer's drama inspired by the life and music of Mozart is available to view on YouTube through Thursday, July 23. - Courtesy of Marc Brenner/National Theatre

The National Theatre at Home presents director Michael Longhurst's 2017 London production of Peter Shaffer's Tony Award-winning drama "Amadeus" for a limited time. It's free to view online through Thursday on YouTube, but donations are appreciated. nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home. Available online until 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23

Chicago chalk artist Nate Baranowski is back for the 2020 online Chalk Howard Street Festival with live demonstrations via Instagram Live. Pictured is a Baranowski creation from 2019. - Courtesy of Rogers Park Business Alliance

Chicago's Chalk Howard Street Festival has moved online for 2020. See chalk artist Nate Baranowski make a 3-D tabletop drawing inspired by Chicago businesses like Badou Senegalese Cuisine or Lost Eras antique store live on the Instagram page for Howard Street Chicago this Friday and next. Free. instagram.com/howardstreetchicago. 11 a.m. to noon Fridays, July 17 and 24

Comedy with Marty

Zanies in Rosemont resumes live shows with Chicago comedian Marty DeRosa as a headliner this weekend. Performances are at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-item purchase. Only 50 people per show. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 9 p.m. Friday, July 17, and 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 18

Sean Penn, right, in the classic 1982 high school film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," which is screened by Chicago Drive-In Theatres at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Friday, July 17. - Courtesy of Universal Pictures

See the film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Predator" on Friday or "Spaceballs" and "The Big Lebowski" on Saturday separately or as part of a double feature via Chicago Drive-In Theatres at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $30 per vehicle; $50 preferred spots (50 percent off for second feature). (847) 649-2222, chicagodrivein.com or searscentre.com. 9 p.m. first feature and midnight second feature Friday and Saturday, July 17-18

Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great America reopens in Gurnee for members and season pass holders on a preview schedule starting Monday, July 20. - Daily Herald File Photo

Six Flags Great America begins a preview opening of its 20-acre water park Hurricane Harbor for members and season pass holders starting Monday at 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. All visitors must make advance reservations and follow all COVID-19 regulations. $230-$490 season memberships (online discounts available). (847) 249-1776 or sixflags.com/greatamerica. Preview schedule: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, July 20-26

Latin rhythms

Learn about the Latin dance Cumbia as part of the city of Chicago's virtual SummerDance in Place, featuring music by Carpacho y Su Super Combo. Free. See chicago.gov for details or stream online at youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Comet sighting

Learn about the Comet NEOWISE and the visible planets in our solar system with an Adler Planetarium Virtual Observing Event on Thursday via the planetarium's YouTube channel. Michelle Nichols, the Adler's director of public observing, hosts an interactive conversation about how to view both NEOWISE and the full lineup of planets. Free. adlerplanetarium.org. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23