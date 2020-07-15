Jim Gaffigan gets his own pop-up SiriusXM channel

Former Elgin and Barrington resident Jim Gaffigan has become the first comedian to have his own SiriusXM pop-up streaming channel. Courtesy of Eric Levin/Elevin Studios

People who can't get enough of comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan can now hear him nonstop. Gaffigan, a former Elgin and Barrington resident, has become the first comedian to have his own SiriusXM pop-up channel.

Since Wednesday, July 15, The Jim Gaffigan Channel has been streaming content, such as his full standup library and plenty of interviews from his three-decade career in comedy. SiriusXM will also stream two previously unreleased albums drawn from Gaffigan's recent "The Pale Tourist" tour, which saw him creating new standup sets tailored to various global cities on his itinerary.

The Jim Gaffigan Channel is available online on channel 790, and will also take over Laugh USA (channel 98) on satellite radios during the weekends. The Jim Gaffigan Channel concludes Thursday, Aug. 13.