Dining events: After a hiatus during the pandemic, Pinstripes locations reopen Friday

Pinstripes returns

If you've missed bowling, bocce, dining and drinking at Pinstripes while the entertainment venues have been closed during the pandemic, the wait is almost over. Friday, July 17, is the day the Northbrook, Oak Brook, South Barrington and Chicago locations will reopen with extra safety protocols in place, including social distancing, reduced dining and gaming capacity, increased cleaning, expanded patio spaces and more. Plus, there are new daily food and drink specials, including Tuesday Beer Buckets ($12), Whiskey Wednesdays, Thursday Night Socials, Friday 50/50 Wine (50% off bottles of wine), and Saturday and Sunday Brunch with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. For those wanting to enjoy warm summer nights outside, the larger patios feature outdoor bocce courts, fire pits, outside bar access, and live music on Fridays and Saturdays. Planning ahead is key for bowling and bocce as reservations for two-hour time slots are required. And when it comes to bowling, there are stringent cleaning procedures in place, including one party to every two lanes, 30 minutes between reservations for cleaning, ball sanitization and more. Also new are the Eat and Play Packages to-go that feed eight or 16 guests and include a $50 gift certificate for bowling and bocce. The Americano Package features baby back ribs, mac and cheese, bread, chop salad, Ghirardelli brownies and chocolate chip cookies, while the Italiano Package includes baked lasagna, Brussels sprouts, Caesar salad, Ghirardelli brownies and chocolate chip cookies. Take-and-bake options feature a rack of ribs and a jar of housemade barbecue sauce or housemade lasagna and marinara sauce. They're available for curbside pickup or no-contact delivery. The venue opens at 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; closing hours vary by location.

Pinstripes is at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010; pinstripes.com/.

In search of a quick workday lunch? Saranello's is offering an Express Lunch for $15.95 that's available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Start with a classic Italian salad, Caesar salad or minestrone soup, then choose an entree (broiled whitefish with roasted cauliflower and tomatoes, pan-roasted Atlantic salmon with spinach, Nonna's meat lasagna, shells and roasted vegetables, chicken Parmesan with spaghetti marinara, or prime beef cheeseburger and fries) and end with chocolate mascarpone pie for dessert. Call ahead to order.

Saranello's is at 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/menu/curbside-family-meal/.

Luckily, the Chicago Dogs independent pro baseball team is back and cooking up some specials for fans to enjoy. Get to Rosemont's Impact Field early on Friday, July 17, to enjoy beer and food happy hour specials from 5 to 6 p.m. while listening to tunes from School of Rock. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. Come back Sunday, July 19, for $3 bottomless popcorn and $3 bottomless soda. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Impact Field is at 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, (847) 636-5450, thechicagodogs.com/.

Zoom cooking class

If you feel stuck in a rut when it comes to cooking, why not tune in to a Zoom cooking class with Prairie Grass Cafe's chef Sarah Stegner, local farmer Jerry Boone and moderator Jared Batson at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Learn how to make cold poached flaked Arctic char, which can be ordered from Prairie Grass Cafe now through Friday, July 17, with pickup from the restaurant Monday, July 20. The package for two, which costs $35, includes the raw Arctic char, a bundle of herbs for poaching, plus mushrooms, gray shallots, zucchini, summer squash, cherry and heirloom tomatoes and herb yogurt dipping sauce. You can still follow the class without ordering the package by signing up for the newsletter online.

Prairie Grass Cafe is at 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/.

Remember Charlotte's in Barrington has a meal deal for you: Throughout July, all sandwiches with chips and a pickle are $7. Normally, $10.95-$11.95 each, options include Italian beef, meatball sub, chicken Parmesan sub, salmon BLT sub, roasted veggie sub and more.

Remember Charlotte's is at 301 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington, (847) 387-4256, remembercharlottespizza.com/.

How you do rosé?

If you visit Seasons 52, you'll encounter some new drink options, including the rosé lemonade (Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rosé Vodka, Royal Post Rosé and lemon) and rosé sangria (Royal Post Rosé, honey lavender, white cranberry and lemon), both for $10.50. If you would prefer a seasonal cocktail, some options include the Hawaiian Pineapple Cosmopolitan, Strawberry Basil Infusion, Cucumber Basil Smash, Peach riesling Mule, Pomegranate Margarita and New Old Fashioned. Sate your hunger with new seasonal menu items, including the roasted corn, aged cheddar and spiced bacon flatbread and side of wood-grilled corn wheel.

Seasons 52 is at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752; and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home.

Cool off

Thirsty yet? Drink specials have returned to Coach's Corner in time for summer. Try a $5 Shake Up (vodka or rum base with a choice of wild berry, strawberry, mango or watermelon served in a Mason jar), $5 Long Islands, $3 domestic drafts (Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud Light) Fridays through Sundays, and $3 domestic bottles (Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud Light, Bud and Old Style). Dining is open inside and out from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Coach's Corner is at 152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, coachscornermenu.com/.

-- Caroline Linden

