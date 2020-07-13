Women's Biz Net needs donations for 'Christmas in July' drive

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce Women's Biz Net Council is collecting $10 donations for the purchase of grocery gift cards for its annual "Christmas in July" Food Pantry Drive to support families in need in the Barrington area.

Local residents are encouraged to make a $10 donation on the chamber website, www.barringtonchamber.com, or multiple $10 donations, which will be used to purchase grocery gifts cards that will be distributed through the local food pantries, allowing needy families to benefit from individualized grocery shopping.

"Grocery gift cards enable families using the resources of our local food pantries to purchase things they may not find on the shelves there," said Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Suzanne Corr.

"They can be used for more diet-specific needs and to enhance the meals they bring to their family table."

The Barrington Township Food Pantry is available to qualifying Barrington Township residents, many of who are seniors on a fixed income. In addition to gift cards, donations of nonperishable food items are always appreciated. For information, visit www.barringtontownship.com.

The Cuba Township Food Pantry is available to any Cuba Township resident in need. Items from the pantry are available once a month, and in the summer fresh produce pickup is available weekly from local gardeners. For information, visit www.facebook.com/cubacares1.

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce's Women's Biz Net is a network of women empowering women. Women's Biz Net offers monthly meetings and programs that bring relevant topics, networking opportunities, and a forum for building relationships that can enhance your business aspirations and enrich your life.

Women's Biz Net offers virtual, in-person and hybrid programming.

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1969, is an association of nearly 900 member businesses representing more than 1,800 business people dedicated to the success and prosperity of the 11 regional communities it serves: Barrington, Barrington Hills, Deer Park, Inverness, Kildeer, Lake Barrington, Long Grove, North Barrington, Port Barrington, South Barrington and Tower Lakes.