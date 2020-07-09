Lincolnshire announces Independence Day decorating contest winners

Ellen Macias won for Best Driveway in the Independence Day Decorating Contest. Courtesy of the village of Lincolnshire

Judy Jenner's decorations were named Most Fun in Lincolnshire's Independence Day Decorating Contest. Courtesy of the village of Lincolnshire

The home of Rajinder Grewal, named Most Unique in the #LincolnshireStrong Independence Day Decorating Contest. Courtesy of the village of Lincolnshire

The home of Amy Hoopis was chosen as Most Patriotic in Lincolnshire's Independence Day Decorating Contest, which was held July 1-5. Courtesy of the village of Lincolnshire

Jennifer Axelsen's home won the vote for the Community's Choice Award in the #LincolnshireStrong Independence Day Decorating Contest. Courtesy of the village of Lincolnshire

The village of Lincolnshire successfully celebrated the Fourth of July with its inaugural #LincolnshireStrong Independence Day Decorating Contest, which ran from July 1-5.

The #LincolnshireStrong Independence Day Decorating Contest was an alternative event to the village's annual Red, White, and BOOM! two-day celebration, which was canceled.

The contest asked residents to decorate their homes in theme with the holiday and compete for the chance to win up to $150 in gift cards to Lincolnshire restaurants. The participants competed to impress a panel of judges.

Additionally, all residents were given the chance to vote for their favorite decorations in an online poll for the Community's Choice award.

Residents were also asked to incorporate "#LincolnshireStrong" in their design. The village has used #LincolnshireStrong in every community engagement campaign since COVID-19 took hold in Illinois.

Eleven homes entered the contest, and the following won each category:

• Community's Choice: Jennifer Axelsen.

• Most Patriotic: Amy Hoopis.

• Most Unique: Rajinder Grewal.

• Most Fun: Judy Jenner.

• Best Driveway: Ellen Macias.

"The #LincolnshireStrong Independence Day Decorating Contest was an innovative way for our community to celebrate the Fourth of July in this time of social distancing," Mayor Elizabeth J. Brandt said.

"The contest encouraged Lincolnshire residents to enjoy the holiday with their neighbors, engage in friendly competition, and support our restaurant community by awarding gift cards as prizes. Although we couldn't host our traditional Red, White, & BOOM! celebration this year, we took the best aspects of the event and transformed them into a new activity."