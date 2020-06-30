 

New marquee a sign of things to come for Metropolis theater in Arlington Heights

  • The lights in the new marquee sign at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights are on a dimmer switch that can be lowered depending on the time of day.

      The lights in the new marquee sign at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights are on a dimmer switch that can be lowered depending on the time of day. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Cranes help raise a new sign measuring 26 feet wide and 9 feet tall to the front of the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in downtown Arlington Heights on Tuesday.

      Cranes help raise a new sign measuring 26 feet wide and 9 feet tall to the front of the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in downtown Arlington Heights on Tuesday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The new classic-style Metropolis Performing Arts Centre marquee is raised to the entrance of the building on Tuesday morning. It was fabricated by Elmhurst-based South Water Signs.

      The new classic-style Metropolis Performing Arts Centre marquee is raised to the entrance of the building on Tuesday morning. It was fabricated by Elmhurst-based South Water Signs. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The new marquee sign for the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in downtown Arlington Heights is gently lifted into place Tuesday morning at its new home along Campbell Street.

      The new marquee sign for the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in downtown Arlington Heights is gently lifted into place Tuesday morning at its new home along Campbell Street. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's new marquee sign has changeable electronic displays and individual illuminated LED bulbs.

      The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's new marquee sign has changeable electronic displays and individual illuminated LED bulbs. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Passersby and downtown Arlington Heights residents on Tuesday morning watch as a new marquee sign is installed at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in downtown Arlington Heights.

      Passersby and downtown Arlington Heights residents on Tuesday morning watch as a new marquee sign is installed at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in downtown Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 6/30/2020 7:25 PM

Years in the making, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's new marquee sign made a grand entrance Tuesday morning when it finally was installed above the downtown Arlington Heights theater's entrance.

Theater officials have long-planned for the bold signage -- complete with large lettering, changeable electronic displays and individual LED bulbs -- to better identify the venue, generate walk-up traffic for performances and increase revenue.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Measuring 26 feet wide and nearly 9 feet tall and extending 9 feet over the sidewalk, the $300,000 classic-style marquee replaces the stone and glass eyelid canopy structure that had marked the entrance of the Campbell Street theater since its opening two decades ago.

After six years of planning and fundraising, the project got a nod in December from village trustees, who approved sign code variations. Fabrication and installation was done by Elmhurst-based South Water Signs, which previously renovated the Wrigley Field marquee.

Shows are currently on hiatus due to COVID-19 but are set to resume in September.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
New Metropolis marquee set for installation in June
Related Article
New Metropolis marquee set for installation in June
 
New marquee approved for Metropolis called 'a transformation' for downtown Arlington Heights
Related Article
New marquee approved for Metropolis called 'a transformation' for downtown Arlington Heights
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 