New marquee a sign of things to come for Metropolis theater in Arlington Heights

Years in the making, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's new marquee sign made a grand entrance Tuesday morning when it finally was installed above the downtown Arlington Heights theater's entrance.

Theater officials have long-planned for the bold signage -- complete with large lettering, changeable electronic displays and individual LED bulbs -- to better identify the venue, generate walk-up traffic for performances and increase revenue.

Measuring 26 feet wide and nearly 9 feet tall and extending 9 feet over the sidewalk, the $300,000 classic-style marquee replaces the stone and glass eyelid canopy structure that had marked the entrance of the Campbell Street theater since its opening two decades ago.

After six years of planning and fundraising, the project got a nod in December from village trustees, who approved sign code variations. Fabrication and installation was done by Elmhurst-based South Water Signs, which previously renovated the Wrigley Field marquee.

Shows are currently on hiatus due to COVID-19 but are set to resume in September.