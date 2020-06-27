A song to make you smile: 'What the World Needs Now is Love' by Jackie DeShannon
We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."
It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.
Today's selection is "What the World Needs Now is Love" by former Batavia resident Jackie DeShannon, released in 1965.
