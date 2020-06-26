City, suburban museums cautiously reopen with Phase 4 guidelines

Nicolas Africano's multimedia 1980 work "I Get Hurt" is featured in Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art's reopening exhibit "Just Connect" starting Friday, July 24. Courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art

Sharon Lockhart's 2003 photograph "Maja and Elodie" is featured in Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art's reopening exhibit "Just Connect" starting Friday, July 24. Courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art

The Elmhurst History Museum reopens with the exhibit "The Great Midwestern Road Trip." Courtesy of Elmhurst History Museum

The outdoor portions of the Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove have been open for some time amid the coronavirus pandemic. Daily Herald File Photo, 2011

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago officially reopens to the general public on Friday, July 3, with new safety regulations in place. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago officially reopens to the general public on Friday, July 3, with new safety regulations in place. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Some Chicago and suburban museums are slowly and cautiously welcoming back guests as part of the state's Phase 4 of Restore Illinois.

But caution is the operative word. Practically all museums are requiring guests ages 2 and older to wear masks while indoors and adding measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many museums are incorporating timed entries, limiting hours or reconfiguring floor plans to allow for safer crowd flow. They are also making hand sanitizer stations available to staff and guests.

"These last few months have challenged and fundamentally changed us all," said Shedd Aquarium president and CEO Bridget Coughlin in a statement. "We are eager to welcome the communities that supported us and our reopening."

While the Shedd won't open until next week, the Elmhurst History Museum reopened Friday with an exhibit on "The Great Midwestern Road Trip."

The following is a partial list of open and soon-to-open museums. In these uncertain times, it is best to check ahead on each museum's hours and entry policies.

Suburban Museums

• Elmhurst History Museum

120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst; (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org

Reopened: June 26

Social distancing: At least 6 feet; only 15 guests per hour and five people per group

Advance timed entry purchase: Required

• Elmhurst Art Museum

150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst; (630) 834-0202 or elmhurstartmuseum.org

Reopening: June 30

Social distancing: At least 6 feet; admission capacity limited

Advance timed entry purchase: Encouraged, but not required

• Lizzardo Museum of Lapidary Art

1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook; (630) 833-1616 or lizzardomuseum.org

Reopened: June 26

Social distancing: Capacity limited to 50

Advance timed entry purchase: Strongly suggested; limited walk-ins

• Air Classics Museum of Aviation

44W546 US Route 30, Sugar Grove; (630) 466-0888 or airclassicsmuseum.org

Reopened: June 13

Social distancing: At least 6 feet

Advance timed entry purchase: No

Chicago Museums:

• Shedd Aquarium

1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago; (312) 939-2438 or sheddaquarium.org

Reopening: July 1 for members; July 3 for general public

Social distancing: At least 6 feet and new entrance/exit directional flow

Advance timed entry purchase: Required

• Pritzker Military Museum and Library

104 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago; (312) 374-9333 or pritzkermilitary.org

Reopening: June 30

Social distancing: new entrance/exit protocols; capacity limited to 50; 3rd floor closed to the public

Advance timed entry purchase: Not required

• Museum of Contemporary Art

220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago; (312) 280-2660 or mcachicago.org

Reopening: July 24

Social distancing: Policies still being formulated

Yet to announce an official reopening date:

DuPage Children's Museum

Kohl Children's Museum

Volo Auto Museum

Illinois Railway Museum

Art Institute of Chicago

Field Museum of Natural History

Adler Planetarium

Museum of Science and Industry

DuSable Museum of African American History

Chicago History Museum

National Museum of Mexican Art