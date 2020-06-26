City, suburban museums cautiously reopen with Phase 4 guidelines
Some Chicago and suburban museums are slowly and cautiously welcoming back guests as part of the state's Phase 4 of Restore Illinois.
But caution is the operative word. Practically all museums are requiring guests ages 2 and older to wear masks while indoors and adding measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Many museums are incorporating timed entries, limiting hours or reconfiguring floor plans to allow for safer crowd flow. They are also making hand sanitizer stations available to staff and guests.
"These last few months have challenged and fundamentally changed us all," said Shedd Aquarium president and CEO Bridget Coughlin in a statement. "We are eager to welcome the communities that supported us and our reopening."
While the Shedd won't open until next week, the Elmhurst History Museum reopened Friday with an exhibit on "The Great Midwestern Road Trip."
The following is a partial list of open and soon-to-open museums. In these uncertain times, it is best to check ahead on each museum's hours and entry policies.
Suburban Museums
• Elmhurst History Museum
120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst; (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org
Reopened: June 26
Social distancing: At least 6 feet; only 15 guests per hour and five people per group
Advance timed entry purchase: Required
• Elmhurst Art Museum
150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst; (630) 834-0202 or elmhurstartmuseum.org
Reopening: June 30
Social distancing: At least 6 feet; admission capacity limited
Advance timed entry purchase: Encouraged, but not required
• Lizzardo Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook; (630) 833-1616 or lizzardomuseum.org
Reopened: June 26
Social distancing: Capacity limited to 50
Advance timed entry purchase: Strongly suggested; limited walk-ins
• Air Classics Museum of Aviation
44W546 US Route 30, Sugar Grove; (630) 466-0888 or airclassicsmuseum.org
Reopened: June 13
Social distancing: At least 6 feet
Advance timed entry purchase: No
Chicago Museums:
• Shedd Aquarium
1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago; (312) 939-2438 or sheddaquarium.org
Reopening: July 1 for members; July 3 for general public
Social distancing: At least 6 feet and new entrance/exit directional flow
Advance timed entry purchase: Required
• Pritzker Military Museum and Library
104 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago; (312) 374-9333 or pritzkermilitary.org
Reopening: June 30
Social distancing: new entrance/exit protocols; capacity limited to 50; 3rd floor closed to the public
Advance timed entry purchase: Not required
• Museum of Contemporary Art
220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago; (312) 280-2660 or mcachicago.org
Reopening: July 24
Social distancing: Policies still being formulated
Yet to announce an official reopening date:
Field Museum of Natural History
Museum of Science and Industry
DuSable Museum of African American History
