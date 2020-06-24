Elgin Marcus Cinema launches parking lot drive-in movies with "E.T," Garth Brooks concert

Marcus Cinema in Elgin will show drive-in double features from its parking lot beginning Friday and continuing through the summer.

A 48-foot screen is set up on the west side of the building at 111 W. Randall Road, with "E.T." and "Jurassic Park" showing Friday, Sunday, Tuesday and July 2 and a "Garth Brooks Drive-in Concert Experience" on Saturday. "Jurassic Park" will be first, followed by "E.T.," on Monday and Wednesday.

Tickets are $20 per carload Monday through Thursday and $25 per carload Friday through Sunday.

There is space for 93 cars, and tickets and concessions must be ordered online at MarcusTheatres.com or through the app. There are no cash purchases on site.

Guests can tune their radios to 107.7 FM for sound and restrooms will be available inside the building.

The first film starts at sundown, followed by a 15-minute intermission and then the second movie. Entry to the lot is permitted at 7:30 p.m.

"We are excited to welcome back guests to our theater through our first parking lot cinema concept in Illinois and our fifth overall," said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. "We know that our guests are looking forward to enjoying movies together again and this provides an option to do so. It also provides a comfortable way to ease into the process since viewing is from the privacy of their own vehicles."

Theatre employees will check tickets for arriving guests and direct vehicles to designated parking spots. Movies will change weekly on Fridays.

Social distancing is required, face masks are "encouraged," and hand-sanitizing stations will be available.