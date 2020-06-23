Feder: Over and out for Jason & Katie at US99

Today was the last day on their air for Jason Pullman and Katie Bright after 10 months as morning co-hosts on Entercom country WUSN 99.5-FM, Robert Feder writes.

Rachel Williamson, senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Chicago, said the move was prompted by Bright's decision to resign to focus on her personal life. Coinciding with her departure, the station released Pullman.

A nationwide search for their replacement will be led by Todd Cavanah, vice president of programming for Entercom Chicago, and Marci Braun, interim program director. In the meantime, Cavanah said, midday host Drew Walker will be filling in from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

Pullman and Bright had never worked together before their were paired in August 2019 to replace the morning team of Doug Stylz and Justin Roman at US99.

