Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos to reopen -- reservations required

Western gray kangaroos can be seen in their outdoor habitat when Brookfield Zoo reopens. Courtesy of Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

Brookfield Zoo's Galapagos tortoises can be seen in their outdoor habitat once the zoo reopens. Courtesy of Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

After months of being closed to the public, Brookfield and Lincoln Park zoos plan to reopen with reservations. Literally.

Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago, opens to members from Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28, and to the general public on Monday, June 29. The shuttering of the Chicago landmark in response to the COVID-19 pandemic marked the first extended closure in its 152-year history.

Its suburban counterpart Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W 31st St., Brookfield, reopens to members Wednesday, July 1, and to the public Wednesday, July 8.

At both facilities, only outdoor exhibits will open and access to others will be restricted. Visitors must wear masks and must secure a timed reservation. Brookfield Zoo reservations are available in 20-minute increments. Visitors must pay in advance for nonrefundable admission and parking at czs.org. Additionally, Brookfield will only accept credit cards for food, beverages and merchandise.

"Brookfield Zoo has been closed for nearly four months and we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming guests back," said Stuart Strahl, president and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society in a prepared statement. "We have been following guidelines set forth by local, state, and federal government and health agencies to ensure the well-being of our guests, staff, volunteers, and the animals."

Brookfield admission, including access to the interactive Dinos Everywhere! consisting of 40 animatronic dinosaurs, is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children 3 to 11 and $19.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $15. Play areas, water misters, drinking fountains, the carousel and tram rides remain closed.

Lincoln Park Zoo admission is free but reservations must be made by phone at (312) 742-2000 or through Eventbrite. Reservations are available every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are asked to keep their visits to two hours so as not to exceed capacity.

Both zoos will make hand-sanitizing stations available and will increase cleaning of high-touch areas and restrooms.

At Lincoln Park Zoo, only the east and west gates will be open and visitors will progress through the zoo via one-way paths. Maps will not be available at Brookfield Zoo. However, visitors can download maps from the website. For more information, see, lpzoo.org or czs.org.