New movies streaming this week: 'Disclosure,' 'Miss Juneteenth' and more

Here are some new movies that are arriving on streaming services this week.

"Miss Juneteenth"

In Channing Godfrey Peoples' leisurely first feature, Turquise Jones (Nicole Beharie) is a single mother and former beauty queen, once crowned Miss Juneteenth, who wants her teenager daughter, Kai (Alexis Chikaeze), to follow in her footsteps. Peoples' film will debut Friday on-demand on Juneteenth, the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. "Miss Juneteenth" isn't about that history but the contemporary African American struggle to remain in the middle class. Turquise is juggling two jobs and a lot of regret, and Beharie imbues her life with strength and dignity.

"Disclosure"

Sam Feder's documentary, premiering Friday on Netflix, surveys trans representation in film and TV. It's a history wrought with painful caricatures, cruel punchlines and dubious erasure. But it's also a joyful, celebratory journey that chronicles the increasing presence of trans actors and filmmakers in Hollywood, and the difference they're making for a larger trans community. With Laverne Cox (a producer), Lilly Wachowski, MJ Rodriguez and others.

"Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project"

No one has ever been glued to TV news quite like Marion Stokes. From the mid-'70s until her death in 2012, Stokes, a reclusive communist activist and former librarian, was obsessed with recording television 24 hours a day. Matt Wolf's film, which plays Monday on PBS's "Independent Lens," is about Stokes' paranoid but visionary compulsion to create a mammoth VHS archive of history as depicted, filtered and distorted by media.