Classic Cinemas aims to reopen next week

Classic Cinemas plans to open its Elk Grove Village theater and other suburban locations on June 26, the Downers Grove-based company announced Friday. Miles Boone Photography

Classic Cinemas announced Friday that it plans to reopen its Illinois locations June 26, provided that health metrics remain on track and the state enters Phase 4 of the coronavirus recovery plan.

The Downers Grove-based theater chain said that it would limit capacity to 50%, in accordance with local and state health guidelines, and will block off rows in auditorium theaters to help maintain social distance. Theaters will be disinfected after each showtime, the company said.

All theater employees will wear masks and gloves and must pass a temperature screening before each shift. Workers will assist in high-touch tasks like self-serve drinks and popcorn topping, the company said.

Theaters will require customers to wear masks until they are seated and asks that people stay home if they feel ill or have been around sick people. The company also recommends that customers buy tickets online and use touch-free payment in the theater.

Guests should stay 6 feet apart from each other and follow posted signs, the company said.

Classic Cinemas has locations in Carpentersville, St. Charles, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Downers Grove and Fox Lake. Visit classiccinemas.com for showtimes and more information.