Feder: New midday, afternoon and evening talent lineup unveiled at 101.9 The Mix

Morning star Eric Ferguson still rules the roost at WTMX 101.9-FM, but otherwise it's a whole new day at the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station, Robert Feder writes.

Middays, afternoons and evenings all have different voices behind the mic following an "internal restructuring" of on-air talent announced today.

The biggest change for longtime listeners is the move off weekdays for Kevin "Koz" Koske, who'd hosted afternoons for 16 years. He's been reassigned as director of creative services for The Mix and adult contemporary WSHE 100.3-FM, where he'll oversee production. He'll also turn up as a weekend and fill-in host on The Mix.

To create a new afternoon team, Steal has moved Chris Petlak from evenings and Lisa Allen from middays. In addition to hosting from 2 to 7 p.m., Petlak doubles as director of digital for The Mix and SHE 100.3, and Allen doubles as assistant music director at The Mix.

Succeeding Allen in middays -- from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- is Nikki Chuminatto, music director of The Mix. She'll also serve as assistant program director.

Succeeding Petlak in evenings -- from 7 p.m. to midnight -- is Jordan "Dash" Orman-Weiss, who's been hosting weekends.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.